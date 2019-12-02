David Warner Scores NOT 4th But 5th Fastest 300 In Test History, Here Is The Full List

David Warner brought up his 23rd Test century, which proved to be his maiden triple ton in some grand style. His herculean 335 not out at the Adelaide Oval propelled Australia to 589-3 declared. With his latest exploits against Pakistan, Warner also registered one of the fastest triple centuries in Test cricket. Here, we take a look at five of the fastest Test triples of all time.

Also Read | India Vs World XI T20 Match Could Be First Game At New Motera Stadium

Fastest triple tons in Test cricket

1. Virender Sehwag – 278 balls in Chennai, 2008

The Indian opener’s colossal triple century still remains the fastest Test triple of all time. In his 9-hour stay at the crease, Virender Sehwag smashed the likes of Dale Steyn, Makhaya Ntini and Morne Morkel to all corners of the ground. His 319 off 304 balls came at a strike-rate of 104.93 and his innings included 42 boundaries and 5 towering sixes.

Also Read | Sri Lanka 'safe' To Tour For England, According To Kumar Sangakkara

2. Matthew Hayden – 362 balls in Perth, 2003

Matthew Hayden scored 380* against the hapless Zimbabweans to briefly hold the record of highest individual Test score. He brought up his 300th run off his 362nd delivery, which was also the fastest at the time before Virender Sehwag broke it by a landslide. The burly Queenslander smashed 38 fours and 11 sixes in his 10-hour marathon stay at the WACA.

3. Virender Sehwag – 364 balls in Multan, 2004

In typical Sehwag fashion, the right-hander brought up his maiden Test triple with a six over deep midwicket. It was also India’s first-ever individual triple century at the time. Sehwag’s explosive innings comprised of 39 hits to the fence and 6 hits over it. His whirlwind innings powered India to their first-ever Test match win in Pakistan.

Also Read | Ricky Ponting Expresses His Displeasure Over Umpire's Inability To Spot No-balls

4. Karun Nair – 381 balls in Chennai, 2016

Karun Nair is one of those rare batsmen in history who converted his maiden Test hundred into a triple ton. When on 299, the young right-hander smashed a boundary to become only the second Indian batsmen to achieve the milestone. His unbeaten 303 came from just 381 balls as he went from 200 to 300 in just 76 deliveries. Incidentally, all three of Indian Test triple tons feature among the four fastest triple centuries of all time.

5. David Warner – 389 balls in Adelaide, 2019

Contrary to a recent report, Warner's 335* on Sunday is NOT the 4th, but the 5th fastest triple century of all time in international Test cricket, considering Sehwag has 2 to his name. The Australian opener's herculean effort blanked Pakistan left-and-right in one of the most dominating displays of batting in over a decade. After reaching 300 off just 389 balls, Warner added another 35 runs before captain Tim Paine called for declaration. The left-hander scored 162 runs in boundaries during his brutal 418-ball knock, which ensured that Warner went past the great Sir Don Bradman's highest Test score of 334 co-incidentally at the Adelaide Oval.

Also Read | Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers Are My Dream Wickets: Pakistan Pacer Usman Shinwari