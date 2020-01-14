David Warner Lights Up Wankhede With A Scintillating Ton, Finch Inches Closer To His

Australia's openers David Warner and skipper Aaron Finch lit up the show at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday as they maintained an iron-tight grip over their run-chase in the first ODI. David Warner brought up his 18th ODI century off 88 balls, laced with 12 boundaries and three sixes while his partner Aaron Finch steadily marched on towards his ton as the duo built a solid 200-run partnership, piling misery on the Indian bowlers. Chasing a target of 256 runs, Australia's Finch and Warner went right on the money from the very first over, punishing all the Indian bowlers including Bumrah, Shami and Kuldeep Yadav.

READ | Alex Carey Suffers A Heart In The Mouth Moment While Making A Difficult Catch Look Easy

Warner leads from the front with a scintillating ton

CENTURY! There it is! ODI hundred No.18 for David Warner and it’s come off just 88 balls! What a knock #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/mAKS5TNf0S — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 14, 2020

READ | England's Ailing Leach Heading Home From South Africa

Finch, Warner join hands to wreak havoc

The enigmatic opening duo smashed the Indian bowlers all around the park as the hosts failed to create a single breakthrough in the 2nd innings. With India losing a review quite early on in the second innings, the couldn't find one when they needed it the most off a Kuldeep Yadav's delivery. All five bowlers used by skipper Virat Kohli have conceded over 30 runs in their spells as Australia are marching towards a huge and comfortable victory over India in the opening game of the three-match series.

READ | David Warner's Moment With Kite On Field Gives Netizens Festive Vibe

Rishabh Pant suffers a concussion

Team India's first-choice batsman Rishabh Pant did not come out on the field after he suffered a concussion after being hit on his helmet while he was dismissed. The incident occured in the first innings, as Pant was dismissed off Pat Cummins' delivery in the 43rd over. As the second innings began, an unfamiliar sight awaited the fans at Wankhede as KL Rahul took over the gloves from Rishabh Pant, who is now under observation.

Update: Rishabh Pant has got a concussion after being hit on his helmet while batting. KL Rahul is keeping wickets in his absence. Pant is under observation at the moment. #TeamIndia #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/JkVElMacQc — BCCI (@BCCI) January 14, 2020

READ | Concussed Rishabh Pant Sits Out Of 2nd Innings After Blow To Helmet, Rahul Dons The Gloves