David Warner's Moment With Kite On Field Gives Netizens Festive Vibe

David Warner was spotted with a kite in his hand during the first ODI against Australia at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday. This had happened during the final over of the first innings when the cameras were focussing on Warner who was seen standing with a kite and telling the on-field umpire that it had come to the ground from a particular direction. The game was halted for some time due to this.

As per reports, the kite was spotted by the tail-ender batsman Mohammed Shami and David Warner was telling the umpire that it was entangled to the spider cam wires.

Kite on the ground 🤣🤣🤣🤣

Love it..❤️ Warner is good at patang looting also🔥😍😂😂😅😅#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/PYlFByOlDF — Aditi 🇮🇳 (@Sev_Khamani) January 14, 2020

It was Makar Sankranti on Tuesday when most parts of the country fly kites to celebrate the festival of harvest. Even the governing body of world cricket International Cricket Council (ICC) seemed surprised after a kite had stopped play according to them. Meanwhile, they also asked the fans whether they had seen something like this.

Kite stops play!



Have you ever seen anything like this before?#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/8vb14f1pBc — ICC (@ICC) January 14, 2020

Even the fans came forward to wish ICC on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. Here are some of the reactions.

Yo..it's makar sankranti — Balu Maganti (@balumaganti) January 14, 2020

Australia rattle India out for 255

Taking on Australia in the first ODI of the three-match series at Wankhede, India ended their first innings with 255 runs at the loss of 10 wickets. After being put to bat first by the Aussies, India lost an early wicket of Rohit Sharma and got off to a slow start with KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan stitching an important partnership. However, KL Rahul missed out on his half-century by just three runs and soon after that Pat Cummins bagged the wicket of Shikhar Dhawan who was the highest scorer for the Indian team with 74 runs.

Skipper Kohli came out to bat at number four, a position which he has come in at only for the second time since 2015. The change in batting order did not help the hosts as even Kohli departed early without having any impact on the game. Pant and Jadeja then stitched a partnership to steady the innings for a short while. Once the wicket of Jadeja fell while he was at 25, Rishabh Pant had a rather unfortunate dismissal at 28 as he fell to Pat Cummins.

