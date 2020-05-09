David Warner Reveals Why Playing In Indian Conditions Is Very Challenging

David Warner has revealed that the tour of India is the toughest one. In the new millennium, the Aussies have only been able to register one series win on the Indian soil in the 2004-05 season under the leadership of Adam Gilchrist. They went on to lose the other series in 2000/01, 2008/09, 2012/13 and 2016/17 seasons respectively.

'It is the hardest condition': David Warner

During a recent Instagram live session with Indian limited-overs vice-captain and Mumbai Indians skipper Virat Kohli, Warner went on to say that he loves playing against India. He then also mentioned that the Indian condition is the hardest condition for them to play in as one gets more motivation to succeed. Australia had toured India earlier this year for a three-match bilateral ODI series and even though they had drawn the first blood in Mumbai, the Men In Blue came back strongly and won the remaining two games to win the series.

The southpaw has managed to find success in Indian as he entertains one and all every year during the IPL. He has won the Orange Cap twice in the 2015 and 2017 editions respectively and has also led Sunrisers Hyderabad to a title triumph in 2016 where he had scored a spectacular century against the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore in the summit clash. Warner was all set to represent the 'Orange Army' once again in the 2020 edition of the cash-rich tournament that was originally scheduled to get underway but as of now has been suspended indefinitely due to the global pandemic.

Apart from IPL, the bilateral ODI series between India-South Africa has been rescheduled at a later date while the Australia-New Zealand ODI series has been postponed due to coronavirus fear.

(Image Courtesy: AP)