Matthew Hayden Recalls Laughing At MS Dhoni's Reaction Over Famous 'Mongoose Bat' In 2010

Former Australia and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) luminary Matthew Hayden represented the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise from 2008 to 2010. During his three-year stint under the leadership of MS Dhoni, the burly Queenslander scored 1,107 runs in 32 matches and was an integral member of CSK’s victorious IPL 2010 campaign. Apart from Matthew Hayden’s many blitzkriegs in the 2010 edition, the cricketer is also remembered for popularising the ‘Mongoose Bat’. The bat is quite distinctive from regular cricket bats as it has a longer handle and a smaller hitting surface.

Matthew Hayden reveals CSK skipper MS Dhoni’s reaction over his new blade in IPL 2010

In a recent chat for CSK Live, Matthew Hayden said that MS Dhoni, along with many of his CSK teammates questioned him for using the mongoose bat in IPL 2010. Hayden recalled the time when many players in the camp asked him how he was able to use “half a bat” while batting. The left-hander also recollected MS Dhoni’s reaction over the same.

#Thala Dhoni to Haydos: "I'll give you anything you want in life, to not use this bat! Please do not use this bat!" 😂🦁💛 @HaydosTweets #AnbuDenLions @RuphaRamani pic.twitter.com/Hm5wSCzLWH — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) May 8, 2020

Matthew Hayden said that MS Dhoni requested him to stop using the mongoose equipment. According to Hayden, the CSK skipper was ready to give him “anything in life” only if he stops using the bat straightaway. The 2003 and 2007 World Cup winner added that he finally convinced the wicketkeeper into allowing him to use the invention. Hayden described that he convinced MS Dhoni by saying that he has been practising with the mongoose bat for about a “year and a half” and when a ball connects its middle, it lands “20m further” than usual. He also persuaded the CSK skipper by saying that he will not be putting his franchise at any risk as he had done his homework with his new product.

The mongoose bat reaped many dividends for CSK that season as Matthew Hayden scored an attacking 93 against Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium with it. Hayden’s innings came from just 43 deliveries and he smacked nine fours and seven towering sixes in the process. His whirlwind knock helped CSK overhaul Daredevils' 185-run total with five balls to spare.

