Rohit Sharma Reveals Two Most Annoying Habits Of Opening Partner Shikhar Dhawan

Indian opening batsmen Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan make for one of the most destructive opening pairs in ODI history. At an average of 45.30, the duo has scored 4,802 runs in 107 innings with 16 century stands and are currently the fourth-most successful opening combination in all 50-overs internationals. However, limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma recently revealed that batting together was not always as smooth as he recalled some of the hilarious antics of his opening partner.

Rohit Sharma and David Warner poke fun at Shikhar Dhawan

Rohit Sharma was recently engaged in an Instagram Live session with his Australian counterpart David Warner. Apart from their abilities to decimate any bowling attacking at the top of the order, the two batsmen share another striking similarity. Both Rohit Sharma and David Warner have opened the innings with Shikhar Dhawan at some point in their careers. While Sharma opens with Shikhar Dhawan for India in limited overs, Warner opened with the left-hander when the latter was involved with the popular Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise SunRisers Hyderabad.

In the session, Rohit Sharma opened up about some of the “annoying” habits of Shikhar Dhawan. The Mumbai Indians skipper told Warner that Dhawan is sometimes “not attentive” on the field. He described the Delhi Capitals left-hander as “annoying” as he often misses out on listening to his gameplan. Rohit Sharma also said that Shikhar Dhawan has a habit of taking a few steps down the track after connecting the ball. Sharma admitted that while it leads to some “confusion” out in the middle, he has now adapted accordingly and he now runs only when Dhawan has found a gap.

David Warner seemingly could not control his laughter as Rohit Sharma kept on about Shikhar Dhawan’s hysterical on-field habits. A while later, the three-time IPL Orange Cap winner also decided to poke fun at Dhawan’s expense as he recalled his time with the opener. David Warner pointed out that the Delhi Capitals bat has a habit of taking a single off the last ball of every over.

Rohit Sharma and David Warner Instagram Live session

Rohit Sharma and David Warner on batting alongside Shikhar Dhawan



