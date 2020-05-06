David Warner Points Out Similarity With Virat Kohli, Says That's What Drives Their Passion

With some big names on the team list and years of domination in the game, when India and Australia lock horns on a cricket field, not only is it a contest between two supreme cricketing nations but between the players as well, as they take on each other, with each one trying to come out on top. Recently, Australia's ace batsman David Warner highlighted intricacies involved in an India-Australia match and also detailed on his similarity and competitiveness with Indian skipper Virat Kohli.

In a chat show recently, David Warner said that when he and Virat Kohli go out to play, they have an urge to prove someone wrong. He added that when they both are in a contest and if he is going at Kohli, he thinks that he is going to score more runs than Virat to have an upper hand in the game, adding, one tries to do better than that person in the game and which is what drives the passion.

Warner also highlighted that small battles within a match between India and Australia. He stated while it is obvious that everyone is playing to win the game it is also about if he can score more than Virat, or if Cheteshwar Pujara scores more runs than Steve Smith. Warner added that this is a way to narrow the game by having these little contests and his passion is driven by only two things - to win and wanting to do better than that person in the opposition.

Warner joins the debate on saliva to shine ball

David Warner does not see the need to abolish the use of saliva to shine the ball when cricket resumes in the post-COVID-19 world as he feels it is no more or no less risky than sharing the change room with fellow players. There is speculation that the use of saliva to shine the ball will be stopped to cut down the risk of the highly contagious infection when international cricket restarts.

"You're sharing change rooms and you're sharing everything else, I don't see why you have to change that," Warner told 'cricket.com.au'. "It's been going around for hundreds of years now, I can't recall anyone that's got sick by doing that. If you're going to contract a bug, I don't think it'd necessarily be just from that," said Warner.

