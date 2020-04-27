Sporting His Cricket Gear, David Warner Puts Up An Adorable Show With Family; Watch

While all sports events, including cricket matches, have been cancelled due to unprecedented coronavirus pandemic, Australian cricketer David Warner seems to be missing the action. Recently the International Cricket Council (ICC), shared a video of the cricketer dancing with his entire family. In the video, one can see Warner dressed in Australian ODI cricket gear and performing a synchronised dance move with his wife and two kids.

Team work from Pakistan, England and the Warner family 💪👕🕺



See what cricketers are up to as they #StayAtHome 👇 https://t.co/GfNMm45MDq pic.twitter.com/ebHYzbkpei — ICC (@ICC) April 25, 2020

‘Did it better than his wife’

The video featuring Warner along with his spouse Candice and two daughters have taken the internet by storm. Shared on several social media platforms, the video shared by ICC has been viewed more than 44,000 times. With nearly 5,000 likes, the 18-second-clip has also received hundreds of comments.

Warner is hilarious 😂 — Suraj Jajoo (@JajooSuraj) April 25, 2020

Warner did it better than his wife,😂😂 — 𝓡𝓪𝓳𝔂𝓪_𝐆𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐚𝐦 (@TheAspiringSoul) April 25, 2020

That little cute spectator 😄 — CricFan (@M_a_h_iiii) April 25, 2020

Look at the cute little duck face sitting on a chair 😍😍 — Puspraj (@puspraj) April 25, 2020

Such a brilliant cricketer 😍😍😍 always stays at frontline and never misses to entertain his fans. — Alok Shrivastava (@AlokShr30957851) April 25, 2020

happy family.. — Rinku Chaudhary (@RinkuCh89444158) April 25, 2020

this is what we need. Brilliant Warner family. Thank you — Bertram Sinniah (@SinniahBertram) April 25, 2020

As coronavirus lockdown is keeping cricketers away from the field, Warner has been sharing snippets from his downtime on social media. Recently, he also shared a video in which he was seen taking sprints at home while carrying his daughter on shoulders. He has been regularly updating about his daily activities and has also been asking fans to take proper precautions and safety measures amid coronavirus crisis.

David Warner was last seen in action for Australia during the only ODI match between Australia and New Zealand at the Sydney Cricket Ground last month. The series was called off after the first game owing to the increasing coronavirus threat.

