David Warner Gets Back To Back Test Centuries Against Pakistan, Registers His 23rd Ton

Australia's opener David Warner put up yet another spectacular display of cricket as he brought up his 23rd test ton, his second consecutive ton in this series. David Warner's ton came off 156 balls, as he built a strong 150 runs plus-partnership with Marnus Labuschagne, leaving the Pakistan bowlers frustrated. Warner and Labuschagne got Australia back on track after losing opener Joe Burns early. The rain had halted play for a while but it seems to have given no respite to Pakistan as they have had no answers to get rid of Warner and Labuschagne. Warner celebrated his 23rd Test ton with his trademark jump and kiss to the Australian badge.

READ | Warner, Labuschagne Plunder Fifties As Australia Frustrate Pakistan On Day One

Warner gets back to back Test centuries

READ | Top Cricket Official Barred From Leaving Bangladesh Over Corruption Probe

Warner, Labuschagne frustrate Pakistan

Over the years, taking wickets in Australia has been a challenge for Pakistan and they shuffled their bowling attack for the pink-ball Test. Veteran seamer Mohammad Abbas, who tormented Australia when he took 17 wickets in two Tests in the UAE last October, returned in place of Imran Khan while 16-year-old pace sensation Naseem Shah was rested. That handed a debut to 19-year-old medium-fast right-armer Muhammad Musa, but, like in the first Test at Brisbane, none of them could tame Warner and Labuschagne.

READ | Cameron Bancroft Struggles After Australia Sacking, Caught 4th Time In 5 Games At Leg Slip

Both players scored big centuries at the Gabba -- Warner 154 and Labuschagne a career-best 185 -- and they carried the form into Adelaide. After Australian skipper Tim Paine won the toss and chose to bat, Pakistan had a flicker of hope when Joe Burns was out for four, but a stubborn Warner and Labuschagne dug in to lay a solid platform and they went to tea at 70 for one. The players were forced to remain in the dressing room for an extra two hours from the scheduled resumption due to persistent light drizzle, but when they returned Warner quickly brought up his 31st half-century.

READ | Simon Taufel Still Traumatized By Horrific Lahore Terror Attack Ten Years Ago; Speaks Out

The explosive opener got an inside edge for two runs, with his 50 coming courtesy of four careless overthrows -- the first time in five day-night Tests he has passed the mark. He continued to pick off runs as he targets a 23rd Test century, with Labuschagne quietly going about his business at the other end, notching his sixth 50 in his 11th Test with a boundary off Musa. Earlier, on an overcast afternoon and with the floodlights on from the first ball, Shaheen Afridi, Pakistan's standout bowler, bagged the wicket of Burns. With the ball moving off the seam, he got an edge to Mohammad Rizwan behind the stumps and was out for four, with that breakthrough proving to be the only ray of sunshine for the visitors.