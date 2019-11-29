Simon Taufel Still Traumatized By Horrific Lahore Terror Attack Ten Years Ago; Speaks Out

Former ICC umpire Simon Taufel, who was a part of the team that was targetted by terrorists in Lahore in 2009, revealed that the incident continued to haunt him to date despite ten years passing by. In his new book 'Finding the Gaps', Simon Taufel has starkly recalled the entire episode and has admitted that the since that day, loud noises and startling sounds made him 'jumpy' and that the sound of fireworks or guns made him feel uncomfortable. The attack took place in 2009 when the Sri Lankan team was en route to the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore as terrorists opened fire on the Sri Lankan team bus, leaving eight people dead and seven Sri Lankan team and management members injured.

Simon Taufel still haunted by 2009 Lahore attack

In his book 'Finding the Gaps', Simon Taufel has written about how other match officials including Steve Davis had communicated their concerns to ICC before the tour but were given repeated assurances about their safety and security. Taufel also has revealed that then match-referee Chris Broad and himself had knowledge about the possible security concerns in Pakistan and had communicated the same to ICC. Talking about the impact of the incident, Taufel said that he along with the other officials were still affected by the incident and that they had started to feel haunted right after the attack when they were taken to Dubai.

Test cricket returns to Pakistan after ten years

Test cricket will return to Pakistan after more than a decade with Sri Lanka agreeing to a two-match series in December, which will be a part of the traditional format's ongoing World Championship. Sri Lanka played a bilateral ODI and T20 International series in Pakistan in September-October earlier this year despite 10 of its top players, including ODI captain Dimuth Karunaratne and Twenty20 skipper Lasith Malinga, opting out due to security concerns. The upcoming series' first Test will be played in Rawalpindi from December 11-15, while the second Test will be held in Karachi from December 19-23.

Simon Taufel calls for structural review

Not a single Indian features in the ICC's Elite Panel of Umpires right now and the celebrated Simon Taufel doesn't foresee anyone making the cut in near future either as he feels it takes a decade to create one world-class official. S Ravi, who was India's representative on the panel since 2015, was removed earlier this year after officiating in 33 Tests, including the Ashes, 48 ODIs and 18 T20 Internationals.

"It does take 10 years to get to world-class. I remember when we started our programme in India in 2006 and finished in 2016, it took 10 years to get S Ravi into the elite panel," the now-retired Taufel, who was adjudged the world's no.1 umpire from 2004 to 2008, told PTI in an interview. "So there needs to be a rethink (from the BCCI). I am not sure if there is anything wrong necessarily. They need umpires and Sourav Ganguly (new BCCI boss) perhaps is on the right path when he talks about strengthening domestic cricket and hopefully umpiring is part of that programme," he said.

