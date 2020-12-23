David Warner Ruled Out Of Boxing Day Test, Indian Fans Heave Huge Sigh Of Relief

Australian cricket fans were hopeful of witnessing David Warner's thumping comeback in the Boxing Day Test against India. The dynamic opening batsman had also expressed his desire of returning to the side for the iconic fixture. However, it seems that the cricketer is still not deemed fit for the encounter. In a major blow to Australia, star player David Warner has been ruled out of the second Test match against India.

David Warner injury: Batsman will not feature in the second Test match against India

The left-hander sustained a groin strain while fielding in the second ODI versus India. The player had to miss the subsequent three-match T20I series as well because of the same along with the opening Test match at Adelaide. The 34-year-old also underwent a comprehensive rehabilitation program in order to fast-track his return from the injury. However, Cricket Australia confirmed that the southpaw has been ruled out for the second fixture as well.

In David Warner's absence, the Australian think-tank is likely to go ahead with an unchanged playing eleven. The David Warner injury news had forced the management to go back to their drawing boards ahead of the pink-ball Test, and the newly introduced opening combination of Matthew Wade and Joe Burns could get yet another opportunity to impress the selectors. David Warner is expected to directly walk-in to the side if he is deemed fit for the third Test.

This means one of the two current openers could be axed once he is back. Hence, both Wade and Burns will look to put up a strong show in an attempt to retain their spot at the top of the order.

Along with David Warner, pace bowler Sean Abbott also has not been cleared for the Melbourne Test. As confirmed by Cricket Australia, both Warner and Abbott will rejoin the Australian squad ahead of the third contest. Both the cricketers were flown to Melbourne after the COVID-19 outbreak in Sydney.

While Warner has been very vocal about his comeback plans and is rearing to prove his fitness, fans will have to wait for some more time before seeing the stylish opener bat. According to a statement released by Cricket Australia, the board's bio-security protocols will not allow Sean Abbott to rejoin the squad for the Boxing Day fixture.

Indian fans react to the latest development

Some good news coming from Melbourne ahead of Boxing day test

David Warner career stats: How has the batsman fared in Test cricket?

The swashbuckling opening batsman has established himself as a mainstay in Australia's star-studded batting order. Having played 84 Test matches for his country, the southpaw has amassed 7244 runs at an average of 48.9. David Warner has 24 centuries and 30 half-centuries to his name.

India vs Australia 2020:

After facing a humiliating defeat in the first match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the Indian team will take on Australia in the second Test on Saturday, December 26. The match will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Here is the India vs Australia schedule -

India vs Australia 2020: India vs Australia schedule

India vs Australia 2nd Test – Melbourne Cricket Ground between December 26 and December 30

India vs Australia 3rd Test – Sydney Cricket Ground between January 7 and January 11

India vs Australia 4th Test – The Gabba between January 15 and January 19

