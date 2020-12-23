Will Pucovski Recalls Funny First Memory Of Watching Steve Smith Bat As A Child

When a 21-year old Steve Smith came into the middle for his maiden Boxing Day Test almost a decade ago, he did know that in the audience a young, impressionable child would go home wondering how he had ever made the team. Then a leg-spinning allrounder, Smith himself probably did not even know if he would survive in the side. Playing in just his fourth Test, the now legendary Steve Smith made forgettable totals of 6 and 38 at a crucial Ashes game, before being dropped from the Test side for over two years.

🗣 "I've never said this in public before so I'm a bit worried about saying it now."



Will Pucovski's story on what 12-year-old him thought about Steve Smith is hilarious 😂



The full 30-minute chat ➡️ https://t.co/djEGvGFc5t pic.twitter.com/7Pje0a33cr — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 21, 2020

Also Read | Ajinkya Rahane's Worries Increase As Cricket Australia Hypes Up THIS Steve Smith Record?

Will Pucovski remembers hating Steve Smith after his first Boxing Day Test

In an interview with 7 Cricket, Australian Test team hopeful, Will Pucovski recalled his first memory of Steve Smith and admitted that it was not one of adulation or awe, but instead, shock. "I've never said this in public before so I'm a bit worried about saying it now," the 22-year-old said. "(Smith) had the weird technique and everything, and I remember saying to Dad, 'How is this bloke playing Test cricket for Australia? What is he doing? This is ridiculous" Pucovski recalled.

Of course, the youngster admitted that he has since been compelled to alter his views on Smith, saying "That's the dumbest thing I've ever said in my life because (now) I could watch him bat – and you do end up watching him bat – for days. Now I think he’s an absolute genius and I would give anything to be able to play like him". Smith will be back playing India at the MCG - which, with an average of 114, he has made his stronghold in Australia.

Also Read | Virat Kohli Leaves Australia With Inspirational Words For Team As Rohit Sharma Quarantines

Fingers crossed for Will Pucovksi, who's retired hurt after this nasty blow to the helmet.



Live scores from #AUSAvIND: https://t.co/MfBZAvzAkr pic.twitter.com/pzEBTfipF2 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 8, 2020

Will Pucovski concussion concerns

At just 22, Aussie youngster Will Pucovski was geared to make his debut and receive the prestigious Baggy Green Cap earlier this month for the 1st Test match of the India vs Australia 2020 series. However, this was not to be, as Pucovski was floored by a Kartik Tyagi bouncer during Australia A’s tour match against the Indian side before the start of the Adelaide Test. In the short span of his fledgeling career, Pucovski has made himself a target for bouncers, having been taken off the field a massive nine times due to concussion concerns.

While he did initially go down, Pucovski was able to walk out of the field unassisted and was seen talking to the medical team that escorted him out of the stadium. "Will has had multiple concussions now. We're obviously keeping a close eye on him. He's back home with his family at the moment," Australia coach Justin Langer told Fox Sports. He did not provide any update on Pucovski or his potential inclusion in the Boxing Day Test.

Also Read | Sir Don Bradman's Iconic Baggy Green Cap On 1928 Debut Finally Auctioned Off For $340,000

India vs Australia schedule

Second Test: December 26-30, MCG, 5:00 AM IST

Third Test: January 7-11, SCG, 5:00 AM IST

Fourth Test: January 15-19, Gabba, 5:30 AM IST

Also Read | Steve Smith In Line To Lead Australia Again? Cricket Australia Head Drops BIG Update

Image Credits: AP and Cricket Australia Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.