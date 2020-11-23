India Vs Australia 2020: David Warner Picks His Preferred Opening Partner For Test Series

Virat Kohli and the rest of the Indian cricket team arrived at Sydney on November 12 for the upcoming India vs Australia 2020 series. As we inch closer towards the high-profile set of four Test matches, scheduled to launch from December 17 onwards, the subject of the Australian opening combo remains a topic of discussion around the Australian team management. While David Warner is an automatic choice to take one of the openers' slot, its Joe Burns vs newcomer Will Pucovski up for selection as his batting partner the Tests.

David Warner prefers Joe Burns as opening partner, says will embrace batting with Pucovski as well

David Warner opened the innings with Joe Burns during the entirety of Australia’s 2019-20 home season. Burns scored 256 runs across five Tests (2 against Pakistan and 3 against New Zealand) with two half-centuries and even formed a 222-run stand with Warner at Brisbane.

Speaking about the prospect of resuming batting with Joe Burns, David Warner said that he had some great partnerships with the Queenslander last year. According to the dynamic opener, Joe did not do “anything wrong last summer” to lose his place as they average over 60 while batting together. During an interaction with cricket.com.au, Warner also added that both him and Joe Burns know each other’s game really well.

Even though he backed Joe Burns to be his opening partner, David Warner also expressed openness towards the possibility of batting with uncapped young prodigy Will Pucovski. The 34-year-old said that Pucovski has been “batting fantastic” in the Marsh Sheffield Shield. According to Warner, the young Victorian is in the “right frame of mind at the moment” and now is “probably an opportunity for him to come into the team”.

Playing for Victoria in the ongoing Marsh Sheffield Shield season, Will Pucovski has compiled 495 runs so far in just two matches. The 22-year-old aggregated his runs at an average of 247.50 with two big tons. He was included in Australia’s 17-man Test squad for series against India by Cricket Australia earlier this month.

David Warner on India vs Australia 2020 Test opening partner dilemma

David Warner has backed Joe Burns to join him at the top of the order #AUSvIND https://t.co/fgShfiSFSr — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 23, 2020

