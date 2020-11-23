Zaheer Khan, Sagarika Ghatge Complete 3 Years Of Marriage, Wishes Pour In For Couple

Star couple Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge celebrated their 3rd anniversary on Monday, November 23, with wishes pouring in from all corners for the pair. The former Indian cricketer had announced his engagement with Sagarika Ghatge in 2017, with the duo tying the knot the same year. After retiring from international cricket, Zaheer Khan took up a role as Director of Cricket Operations for the Mumbai IPL side and was recently part of the team that won a fifth IPL crown.

Zaheer Khan Sagarika Ghatge marriage took place in 2017

The couple tied the knot in a simple court marriage on November 23, 2017, in the presence of family members and close friends. Before confirming their engagement, the couple kept their personal life private, rarely speaking about their relationship in the media.

The wedding reception held by the pair saw many members from the cricket and film fraternity attend, with pictures from the memorable occasion going viral on social media. While Zaheer Khan has made a name for himself as one of the best fast bowlers the country has ever seen, Sagarika Ghatge is an actress famous for her role in iconic Bollywood films like ‘Chak De! India’.

Fans wish former cricketer and Zaheer Khan's wife on marriage anniversary

With the couple completing three years of marriage on Monday, Zaheer Khan’s Mumbai team took to social media to wish the duo. Posting a picture of the couple in traditional Indian attire, the team wrote that Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge have a lifetime to spend together as they wished the couple a happy anniversary.

Rohit Sharma’s wife Ritika Sajdeh also wished the couple online, as she made her wishes by commenting on the picture posted by the Mumbai team. After the Mumbai team posted the picture, many other fans also took to social media to wish the couple.

Happy anniversary Zaheer Khan @ImZaheer and Sagarika! Wishing you both a lifetime.of togetherness. — Uday Mehta (@Uday_B_Mehta) November 23, 2020

Happy wedding Anniversary Zak Sagarika💑 — Rajkumar YUVI VJ🔥 (@SRKRAJKUMAR12) November 23, 2020

How much is Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge's net worth?

While Zaheer Khan’s net worth over the years has been boosted by his income from cricket and brand endorsements, Sagarika Ghatge’s acting performances have contributed to the star’s personal wealth as well. According to CA Knowledge, Zaheer Khan has a net worth of around ₹182 crore. According to Star Biz, Sagarika Ghatge has a net worth of approximately ₹23.43 crore, which makes the couple’s cumulative net worth upwards of ₹200 crore.

Disclaimer: The above Zaheer Khan Sagarika Ghatge net worth information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image Credits: Sagarika Ghatge Instagram

