Emerging Batsman Shubman Gill Says He Is Really Excited For His First Trip Down Under

Team India's emerging batsman Shubman Gill has said that he has not set any personal goals for himself ahead of the two-month gruelling tour of Australia that gets underway this Friday i.e. November 27. Gill, who has managed to cement his place in India's One Day International and Test squads would be looking to find a place in the playing XI.

'I am really excited': Shubman Gill

"I am really looking forward to Australia because this is my first trip. As a kid growing up, I always watched the matches between India and Australia. I am really excited," said Gill in a video posted on the official Twitter handle of his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata. "I mean the fact that a lot of my friends are traveling with the team will be exciting. I have not really set any personal goals, but I am really looking forward to the tour," he added.

Shubman Gill & Kolkata in Dream11 IPL 2020

The batting sensation had an outstanding season with the bat in Dream11 IPL 2020. The youngster had amassed 440 runs in 14 matches. This was his third season with the former champions in the cash-rich event.

The two-time champions had blown hot and cold in the 13th edition of the marquee tournament. They did manage to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat in two successive games but at the same time, also suffered bitter defeats at the hands of Bangalore in both their league games against the three-time finalists (by 82 runs & 8 wickets respectively).

In their final league match, they faced the 2008 champions Rajasthan in what was a virtual quarterfinal that they went on to win by a huge margin of 60 runs after which their playoff chances relied on the final match of the league stages between Mumbai and Hyderabad.

Unfortunately, lady luck did not smile on them as the Orange Army decimated Rohit Sharma & Co. by 10 wickets to secure a fifth straight playoff berth while Kolkata were left to lick their wounds after being knocked out. The Eoin Morgan-led side finished the tournament at the fifth position with 14 points from the same number of matches.

(With ANI Inputs)

(Image Courtesy: PTI)

