WATCH: David Warner Has No Clue He's Scored A 50 At Empty SCG; Mates Have Hearty Laugh

Cricket News

David Warner scored a good fifty in the 1st ODI against New Zealand at an empty SCG on Friday. However, what stood out was that he was not aware of it

Written By Karthik Nair | Mumbai | Updated On:
David Warner

David Warner rediscovered his rhythm with the bat when he scored a half-century in the first ODI against New Zealand at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday. His important fifty helped the Aussies get to a fighting total. Coming into this series, the five-time world champions had suffered a 3-0 whitewash in the recent away ODI series against South Africa. Even though Warner impressed everyone with the bat, there was a hilarious incident that took place after he had got to his 50.

READ: BCCI explores alternate venues after Delhi shuts doors on IPL matches due to COVID-19

Warner scores a half-century but is unaware of it

The first ODI is being played in an empty SCG stadium due to the outbreak of COVID-19 which has spread its tentacles all over the world. Warner and Australia's limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch had laid a solid foundation for the hosts and the duo were almost nearing a 100-run opening stand. On the third ball of the 19th over, the southpaw had pulled one to the leg side and took a single by the virtue of which he had reached his half-century.

However, with no one applauding in the stands, Warner had no clue about the same and did not raise his bat. Meanwhile, his team-mates in the dressing room including the likes of Steve Smith and Mitchell Marsh were seen having a hearty laugh after which they started clapping. Even the commentators had a gala time on-air while Finch who was at the non-striker's end went and congratulated his batting partner. 

The video of this hilarious incident was posted by Cricket Australia on their official Twitter handle. Take a look.

IPL 2020: Franchises reportedly not keen on event taking place without overseas players

Australia post 258/7

Aussie openers David Warner and Aaron Finch added 124 runs for the opening stand after winning the toss and electing to bat first. The southpaw top-scored for the visitors with 67 while captain Finch and youngster Marnus Labuchagne registered scores of 60 and 56 respectively as the former world champions posted a fighting total of 258/7 in their 50 overs. 

READ: Australia women's tour of South Africa suspended due to coronavirus

READ: Sachin Tendulkar prays for containment of Coronavirus outbreak after calling off RSWS

First Published:
COMMENT
