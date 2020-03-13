WATCH: David Warner Has No Clue He's Scored A 50 At Empty SCG; Mates Have Hearty Laugh

David Warner rediscovered his rhythm with the bat when he scored a half-century in the first ODI against New Zealand at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday. His important fifty helped the Aussies get to a fighting total. Coming into this series, the five-time world champions had suffered a 3-0 whitewash in the recent away ODI series against South Africa. Even though Warner impressed everyone with the bat, there was a hilarious incident that took place after he had got to his 50.
The first ODI is being played in an empty SCG stadium due to the outbreak of COVID-19 which has spread its tentacles all over the world. Warner and Australia's limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch had laid a solid foundation for the hosts and the duo were almost nearing a 100-run opening stand. On the third ball of the 19th over, the southpaw had pulled one to the leg side and took a single by the virtue of which he had reached his half-century.
However, with no one applauding in the stands, Warner had no clue about the same and did not raise his bat. Meanwhile, his team-mates in the dressing room including the likes of Steve Smith and Mitchell Marsh were seen having a hearty laugh after which they started clapping. Even the commentators had a gala time on-air while Finch who was at the non-striker's end went and congratulated his batting partner.
The video of this hilarious incident was posted by Cricket Australia on their official Twitter handle. Take a look.
Unbeknownst to him, David Warner brings up a fine half-century! 😅#AUSvNZ pic.twitter.com/tXcqEYCBVv— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) March 13, 2020
Aussie openers David Warner and Aaron Finch added 124 runs for the opening stand after winning the toss and electing to bat first. The southpaw top-scored for the visitors with 67 while captain Finch and youngster Marnus Labuchagne registered scores of 60 and 56 respectively as the former world champions posted a fighting total of 258/7 in their 50 overs.
