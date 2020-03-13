IPL 2020: Franchises Reportedly Not Keen On Event Taking Place Without Overseas Players

The upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) is under scanner following the outbreak of COVID-19 i.e. Coronavirus, which has been affecting various sporting events all across the world. The IPL 2020 is scheduled to begin on March 29. However, according to a report in a leading publication, the franchises are not keen to go ahead with the tournament without the foreign players.

Also Read: IPL 2020: CSK CEO Hints At Tournament Cancellation After Coronavirus Travel Restrictions

IPL cancelled due to corona? BCCI invites franchises to decide the fate of IPL 2020 amid Coronavirus

According to the latest report published by a leading media publication, BCCI has decided to invite all franchises for IPL's governing council meeting. The meeting will be held on Saturday, March 14 to discuss the future of IPL 2020 amid concerns regarding the Coronavirus. On Thursday, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that the IPL should happen behind closed doors or it should be postponed.

Also Read: IPL 2020: IPL GC To Decide On Tournament's Fate On Saturday Following Coronavirus Threat

BCCI to take a call on IPL 2020 on Saturday

According to multiple reports, the BCCI officials are all set to meet to take a call on the future of IPL 2020 at the Governing Council meeting in Mumbai on Saturday. Earlier, various reports had said that the BCCI may consider playing the IPL behind closed doors for the first fifteen days of the tournament. This move could make sense as postponing the IPL would have disturbed the entire cricketing calendar leading up to the Men's T20 World Cup 2020. However, continuing with the IPL will still have players at risk and stringent examination will have to be conducted to ensure the well-being of all players.

Also Read: IPL 2020 Likely To Suffer ₹10000 Cr Loss If Called Off Due To Coronavirus: Report

David Warner visa rejected for IPL 2020

According to the latest news published by a leading media house, David Warner visa for IPL 2020 was rejected without disclosing a specific reason for the same. The news of the same was being tweeted by a netizen. David Warner visa rejection could see him missing the IPL 2020 season as well, having not played in 2018 after facing a ban from Cricket Australia due to the ball-tampering saga. He returned in 2019 and finished as the competition’s leading run-getter with 692 runs in 11 fixtures.

Also Read: No postponement; Disbanding IPL 2020 Season Being Considered Amid Coronavirus: Sources