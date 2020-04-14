David Warner Seeks Help From Fans After TikTok Debut Courtesy 5-year-old Daughter

Australian opening batsman David Warner has been active on social media during the Australia lockdown by posting videos of his daily activities. Apart from posting videos, David Warner has been spending quality time with his daughter and the two of them have been making some funny videos together. On Tuesday, David Warner uploaded a video on his Instagram account in which he can be seen funnily singing with his daughters in the background.

David Warner daughter helps cricketer make TikTok debut

Amid Australia lockdown, David Warner made his debut on TikTok with a video along with his two daughters. In the video, David Warner can be seen lip-syncing on a hit song Never Seen The Rain. In the caption, he wrote that he has joined TikTok on the request of his 5-year-old daughter and was having no idea about what was going on. The 33-year-old also said he was having zero followers and asked fans for 'help'. Here's the TikTok video -

IPL 2020: David Warner lauds Sunrisers Hyderabad for their fight against coronavirus

Recently, Sun TV Group, the owners of the Sunrisers Hyderabad team, tweeted that it has donated ₹10 crore towards relief measures amidst the coronavirus pandemic that has gripped India to a massive extent. Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner was quick to send out a tweet in which he praised the franchise for their contribution towards coronavirus.

How good is this well done Sun TV Group @SunRisers https://t.co/bToZNyQNdx — David Warner (@davidwarner31) April 9, 2020

IPL 2020 delayed due to India lockdown

The IPL 2020, which was scheduled for April 15 start, has once again been delayed after Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the coronavirus lockdown until May 3. Earlier reports had suggested that the IPL could be held in October - November but a BCCI official recently commented that holding the IPL during that period will be much more complicated process.

