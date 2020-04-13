David Warner Captured By Wife Playing Table Tennis With Himself At Home; Watch Video

Australian cricketer David Warner has been spending quality time with his family as well he is also quite active on social media posting video of his daily activities. Amongst those, the dynamic opening batsman was recently seen playing with his daughter by running, weightlifting as well as practising one-handed catches with tennis balls. On Monday, David Warner's IPL 2020 team Sunrisers Hyderabad posted a video of their skipper playing table tennis all by himself during self-isolation due to coronavirus.

IPL 2020: David Warner's table tennis session

In the latest video posted by Sunrisers Hyderabad, David Warner can be seen practising improving his hand-eye coordination with a game of table tennis. In the video, David Warner can be seen holding two table tennis rackets and hitting the ball to the other half of the table, which was folded. Here's the video featuring David Warner keeping up with his unique antics -

IPL 2020: David Warner message to Sunrisers Hyderabad over coronavirus donation

Recently, the Sun TV group which owns the Sunrisers Hyderabad team in the IPL, revealed that the group is donating ₹10 crores towards relief measures amid the coronavirus pandemic that has gripped the entire country. Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner sent out a tweet, praising the franchise for their contribution towards coronavirus. Here's what he tweeted -

How good is this well done Sun TV Group @SunRisers https://t.co/bToZNyQNdx — David Warner (@davidwarner31) April 9, 2020

IPL 2020: BCCI President Sourav Ganguly likely to issue a statement on Monday

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly is expected to issue a statement on Monday over the future of the IPL 2020. The IPL 2020 tournament was scheduled to start on March 29 but was later rescheduled for April 15 due to the India lockdown amidst coronavirus. Few state governments have extended the lockdown till the end of April due to rising cases of coronavirus. Earlier, Sourav Ganguly had said that the board officials are monitoring all the developments but insisted that as of now, nothing can be said about the future of the IPL 2020 tournament.

(IMAGE: SUNRISERS HYDERABAD / TWITTER)