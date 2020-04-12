IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals & Sunrisers Hyderbad Engage In An Off-field Competition

The IPL 2020 that was supposed to get underway on March 29 has tentatively been postponed to April 15 due to the global pandemic that has made a tremendous. Not only the IPL but many of the global sporting events have either been postponed or canceled due to Coronavirus crisis.

However, former IPL winners Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad have tried their hands at playing virtual cricket. The two sides would have faced each other on April 12 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad had the things gone according to the plan.

RR, SRH become keyboard warriors

It so happened that when both teams had realised that it was the matchday, they decided to compete with each other not on the field, but in an online game battle. The Royals took to the micro-blogging site and wrote that they are taking on the Hyderabad franchise in a game of 'BATTLESHIP' and then assured one and all that they will have the best seat in the house for this one.

MATCHDAY! We take on @SunRisers today in a game of Battleship! 🚢 ⚔️



Everyone will have the best seat in the house for this one. 😉#HallaBol | #RoyalsFamily | #SRHvRR pic.twitter.com/9imGLiZmIl — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 12, 2020

Meanwhile, even the 2016 champions came forward and participated with great enthusiasm. The 'Orange Army' reminded everyone that the two teams were actually supposed to compete on the field under normal circumstances but since that is not possible, they are bringing a game of Battleship on Twitter to keep the fans entertained.

Today would've been #SRHvRR under normal circumstances!



Instead of cricket, we're bringing a game of #Battleship on Twitter to keep you all entertained today! 😉#OrangeArmy pic.twitter.com/xlfB4EHRX6 — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 12, 2020

