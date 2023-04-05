'Didn't Make A Lot Of Sense,' Ponting Wants David Warner To Bat At The Top In World Cup

GT vs DC: Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting has said he was surprised to see David Warner bat at four during the recently-conclude ODI series against India. Ponting said the decision didn't really make a lot of sense to him because he thinks Warner would still bat at the top of the order during the upcoming World Cup.

The two-time World Cup-winning skipper believes that Warner will go back at the top of the order to open the batting with Travis Head. Ponting suggested that Mitchell Marsh, who opened the batting during the India series, should bat at three followed by Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne.

Also Read: David Warner Comments His Last Tour To Delhi Was In 2011, Gets Corrected By Sunil Gavaskar

"I was surprised to see David Warner bat at four in that last game. That didn't really make a lot of sense to me because I don't think he'll bat there in the World Cup. I think he'll go back to the top of the order, which will probably mean that they'll open with the two left-handers," Ponting said.

"Travis Head, if he stays in that team, has to open the batting. He's much more dangerous against the new ball and the fast bowlers than he is against spin in the middle order," he added.

"So I think they go back to Travis Head and Warner, Marsh will be at three. Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne somewhere in there, and Glenn Maxwell. They've got lots of options," Ponting said.

Also Read: David Warner Reveals Rishabh Pant's Role In IPL 2023 For DC; 'He's Looking Forward To...'

Warner, who could be playing his last World Cup this year, has represented Australia in 142 ODIs and has scored 6030 runs at an average of 45.00 including 19 centuries and 27 half-centuries.

Warner has not been in good form for the past several months. He recently got injured while playing in the Test series against India. Warner went back home to recover and then returned to join the Australian ODI side for the three-match series against India.

Warner is currently playing in the Indian Premier League for Delhi Capitals. Ponting is the head coach of the team with Warner as its captain. Delhi Capitals have lost both their games of the ongoing season including a home match against Gujarat Titans on Tuesday.

Image: AP