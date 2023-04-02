David Warner Comments His Last Tour To Delhi Was In 2011, Gets Corrected By Sunil Gavaskar

DC vs LSG: After incurring a loss against Lucknow Super Giants, Delhi Capitals captain David Warner appeared in the post-match segment to express his views on the below-par performance of the team. DC on the night lost to LSG by 50 runs. Following the comments on the lost encounter, Warner began to contemplate the next matchup and on one occasion made an error, which prompted India's batting great Sunil Gavaskar to correct him.

During the post-match interview, David Warner started to talk about DC's next fixture, which is set to take place on April 4 against Gujarat Titans in Delhi. About the Pitch in Delhi, Warner presented his views and mistakenly said that he was in Delhi in 2011. Noting what Warner said, Gavaskar reminded Warner about the 2nd Border-Gavaskar Test match that was played in Delhi. Here's what transpired between Warner and Gavaskar.

"We go back to Delhi in front of our home crowd. I know it's a batting wicket. The last time, I was there in Delhi back in 2011, it was low and slow. Now I saw a bit of green grass on that surface. There will be a bit of dew in the night. If we can get an all-round good wicket, it would be fantastic," Warner said.

Gavaskar: "David last time you were there in Delhi in 2011-12? You were there last month!"

Warner: "Yeah, I know that. That was a different pitch, it was a red ball. Let's forget that."

Delhi Capitals' dismal show against Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2023

Chasing 194 on the day, Delhi Capitals had a flying start with openers Prithvi Shaw and David Warner taking the attack to the LSG bowling. At 41/0 DC were going at the rate of 10 in over, however, the introduction of Mark Wood changed the scenario as he removed Shaw and Mitchell Marsh on consecutive deliveries. Sarfaraz Khan also could not stick for much time and became the third victim of Wood. At 48 for 3 Rilee Rossouw came to the crease. Rossouw and Warner tried to resurrect the innings but with the required run rate mounting, DC could not come back on track. The pressure of scoring quickly got to the DC batsmen and the innings collapsed. Capitals' innings ended at 143 for 9 and they lost the match by 50 runs.