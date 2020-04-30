David Warner Thrilled To Receive Response By Allu Arjun For Dancing On Famous Telugu Song

Australia opener David Warner is one of the most explosive batsmen in modern day cricket. The southpaw is currently spending the lockdown at his home in Australia along with his family. And it looks like David Warner is making the most of his time off the field. David Warner has been making a number of videos on TikTok along with wife Candice and their daughters.

David Warner grooves to Allu Arjun's peppy dance number, gets a reply from the actor

Recently, David Warner took the ‘Flick The Switch’ Challenge. In the video, David Warner was seen exchanging his Aussie jersey with Candice for a swimming suit. In another video, David Warner could be seen with his better half, this time showing their dance moves.

David Warner along with his wife Candice danced on the superhit Telugu song Butta Bomma from the popular movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. In the video, David Warner pulls Candice close and then twirls her following which the couple show off their dancing skills. The original song features Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde.

David Warner took to Instagram to share the dancing video. As soon as the video was uploaded, it became a hit among his fans.

David Warner shared it on Twitter as well. This time around, the Hyderabad captain was in for a surprise as actor Allu Arjun, who originally features in this song, thanked him for liking it and appreciated his dance moves. Warner also acknowledged Allu Arjun's tweet and thanked him for the amazing song.

Thank you very much. Really Appreciate it . 👍🏼🙏🏼 https://t.co/mPJrlhhkxf — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) April 30, 2020

IMAGE COURTESY: DAVID WARNER INSTAGRAM