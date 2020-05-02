KKR Star Pat Cummins Comically Responds To David Warner's TikTok Videos: Watch

Australia opener David Warner is one of the most explosive batsmen in modern-day cricket. The southpaw is currently spending time at his home in Australia along with his family. And it looks like David Warner is making the most of his time off the field. David Warner has been making a number of videos on TikTok along with wife Candice and their daughters.

The southpaw sure seems to be turning heads with his TikTok videos in the last few days. David Warner has already crossed 1 million followers on the video-sharing platform. And the way he is making videos, the number is likely to increase further in the coming days.

Pat Cummins makes fun of David Warner's TikTok videos

Recently, David Warner took the ‘Flick The Switch’ Challenge. In the video, David Warner was seen exchanging his Aussie jersey with Candice for a swimming suit. In another video, David Warner could be seen with his better half, this time showing their dance moves on the superhit Telugu song Butta Bomma from the popular movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

Now, one of David Warner's Australian teammates has given his opinion on David Warner's TikTok videos. In a recent video uploaded by Kolkata Knight Riders' official social media handles, Pat Cummins was asked about David Warner’s TikTok videos. Pat Cummins responded saying that everyone was enjoying the videos but added that he won't ever be making TikTok videos.

Pat Cummins also said that David Warner is always high on energy and added that he has a funny side to himself. Pat Cummins further said that when they get back to tours after cricketing action resumes and if Warner tries to put him into a leotard, he wasn't going to say yes to him.

Both David Warner (SRH) and Pat Cummins (KKR) were set to ply their trade in the IPL 2020 but because of the coronavirus pandemic, the IPL 2020 was postponed indefinitely. A few months ago, Pat Cummins became the costliest foreign player to be sold in the history of the IPL when he was bought by KKR for a whopping ₹15.5 crores.

IMAGE COURTESY: YOUTUBE/CRICKET AUSTRALIA