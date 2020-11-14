David Warner To Have The Final Say In Will Pucovski's Inclusion To The Playing XI Vs India

With Will Pucovski shooting up the ranks of the Australian cricket team, the batting prodigy has been the talk of the town ever since his two back-to-back centuries in the Sheffield Shield. The 22-year-old right-handed batsman earned his national call up for the Test series against India, however, head coach Justin Langer has stated that Australia is likely to persist with the opening pair of Joe Burns and David Warner. While Joe Burns' struggle at the top of the order might pave way for Pucovski into the playing XI, former vice-captain David Warner could also have a say in the young gun's selection.

Australia's national selector Trevor Hohns has revealed that David Warner will be consulted before selecting the playing XI for the first Test against India at Adelaide.

Speaking of Pucovski's selection in the playing XI, Hohns said, "It’s important [David Warner] is comfortable as well, provided we are of course, with the person he opens with. We certainly do consult players on such issues."

READ | Border Gavaskar Trophy: Australia's Thirst For Revenge Vs India's Desire To Write History

However, Hohns also stressed that Joe Burns is 'incumbent' in the lineup. “The partnership he formed with David Warner has been instrumental in helping Australia get to the No 1 position in the world Test rankings. We’ll take all that into account. But of course, it would be nice to have everybody in form right now. We still have those Australia A games to have a look prior to ­selection for the first Test match," he added.

READ | Tim Paine Reveals Australia 'Love To Hate' Virat Kohli, Shrugs Off The Indian Skipper

Pucovski off social media

Ahead of the much-anticipated Border Gavaskar Trophy, Australia's batting prodigy Will Pucovski has deactivated most of his social media accounts to concentrate on his preparations for the Test series. Pucovski expressed that he has been off social media to stay away from the 'build-up' and him being projected as the 'big bat-off'.

READ | West Indies Squad Banned From Training By New Zealand Govt For Breaching COVID Protocols

"It's a bit of a media build-up to be honest, the big bat-off thing. All I can really control is how I go about it in my preparation and then obviously in the game so I feel like my batting's in a really good place," PTI quoted Pucovski. "I'm off a lot of social media, so that makes it a lot easier. You can't get tagged on Twitter and stuff if you don't have the app, so that's been a pretty easy one for me," he added.

India tour of Australia

India will kick off their tour to Australia with a three-match ODI series starting on Friday, 27 November, followed by as many T20Is and four Tests. The T20Is will be played in Canberra (4 December) and Sydney (6, 8 December).

The first Test will be a day/night affair, from 17-21 December at the Adelaide Oval. The Melbourne Cricket Ground (26-30 December) will host the Boxing Day Test, before the action moves to the Sydney Cricket Ground (7-11 January) and the Gabba (15-19 January). With India currently on top of the World Test Championship table and Australia in second, the series is expected to be a thriller, as it will also be a part of the ICC World Test Championship.

READ | 'I'm Off Social Media,' Says Australian Prodigy Will Pucovski Ahead Of India Tour

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.