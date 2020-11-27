David Warner Turns Into Another Popular South Actor In Funny Instagram Post; Watch Video

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Australia's opening batsman David Warner enjoys a massive fanbase in the Indian subcontinent as well. This can be credited to his daring captaincy for the Hyderabad team in the Dream11 Indian Premier League and also his strong social media game. Known to swap his face with the actors of several Indian movies, the swashbuckling cricketer once again entertained his fans with a fun new video.
Ahead of the much anticipated India vs Australia 1st ODI, David Warner took to his Instagram account to enthrall his fans with his funny antics. The cricketer never fails to mesmerize his followers with captivating content on his social media accounts and has garnered a humongous follower base because of the same. The batsman is inching closer to 5 million followers on Instagram and currently is at the 4.7 million mark.
All the adorable David Warner daughters are also a regular feature on the cricketer's account. The Warner family has won over the internet with their dance moves and the batsman's hugely popular acting snippets. His fascination with the films made in South India can be very evident with his posts.
Earlier, he had turned himself into Prabhas from the iconic 'Baahubali' series. This time around he swapped his face with Jr. NTR, who is considered to be one of the biggest movie stars of Telugu Cinema. Here is the David Warner Instagram post -
The Southpaw shared a video of a Jr. NTR action scene after swapping his face with the actor. He quizzed his followers regarding the name of the actor. The 34-year-old also stated that this one was not going to be easy for the fans to crack. However, his followers were quick to identify that it was a video that featured superstar Jr. NTR.
The highly-anticipated clash between the two cricket nations gets underway with the India vs Australia 1st ODI on Friday, November 27. Fans can catch India vs Australia live action on the Sony Pictures Networks' Sony Six channels, as well as on the Sony LIV app. David Warner looked in spectacular touch in the opening ODI as he smashed 69 runs to give his team a flying start along with Aaron Finch. The two nations are slated to battle it out in a three-match ODI series, and will also lock horns in as many T20Is. After the six white-ball encounters, India and Australia will clash in four Test matches.
