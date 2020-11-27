LPL 2020: Irfan Pathan Suffers Unfortunate Injury In Comeback Match For Kandy Tuskers

Irfan Pathan has been a very popular name amongst cricket fans in India. The cricketer was touted as the next big thing in Indian cricket with his all-round abilities. While he did enjoy a prosperous career and was a part of several memorable wins for the country, a certain section of the fans believe that his potential was not fully utilized as frequent injuries curtailed the left-hander's career. The player's inclusion in the Kandy Tuskers squad for the Lanka Premier League (LPL 2020) promised great things and had fans excited.

Uncertainty looms over Irfan Pathan's future in LPL 2020

The opening clash of the Sri Lanka-based T20 competition proved to be a blockbuster one. Kandy Tuskers took on Colombo Kings, and both sides boasted of a strong line-up. It was a run feast at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium in Hambantota. Kandy Tuskers enthralled the fans with an exceptional batting performance as they piled on 219 runs. However, Indian fans were left disappointed as Irfan Pathan did not get to bat.

Much to the delight of the viewers, the left-arm medium-pace bowler was given the new ball by captain Kusal Perera. The star showed no signs of rust in his first over and almost sent Dinesh Chandimal packing with a slower delivery. The Baroda-born cricketer visibly struggled in his second over of the match, as he was taken to the cleaners by Chandimal. However, after bowling five balls, Pathan reportedly pulled his hamstring and had to walk back off the field.

He did not return to the field in the contest. This could be a huge concern for the Kandy Tuskers unit, as Irfan Pathan was a vital cog in their bowling line-up. While there has been no official statement from the player or the team regarding the seriousness of the injury, a hamstring injury could rule him out for several matches in the competition.

LPL schedule:

Irfan Pathan LPL salary

The former India player is one of the highest-paid cricketers in the league. The cricketer will earn a handsome paycheck of USD 60,000 (approx ₹44 lakh) for representing the Kandy Tuskers team in the LPL 2020. Team management will be hoping for a quick recovery for Pathan.

Kandy Tuskers squad

Kusal Perera (captain), Kusal Mendis, Nuwan Pradeep, Kevin Kottigoda, Vishwa Fernando, Seekkuge Prasanna, Asela Guneratne, Naveen-ul-Haq, Kamindu Mendis, Dilruwan Perera, Priyamal Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Kavisha Anjula, Lasith Embuldeniya, Lahiru Samarakoon, Nishan Madushka, Chamika Edirisinghe, Ishan Jayaratne, Irfan Pathan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sohail Tanveer, Munaf Patel, Dale Steyn, Brendan Taylor

Image source: Lanka Premier League Twitter

