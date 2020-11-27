Isuru Udana Of Bangalore IPL Fame Stars In Colombo's Super Over Win Vs Kandy; Watch Video

The inaugural edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL 2020) got off to a thrilling start on Thursday. The tournament opener played between Kandy Tuskers and Colombo Kings went into the Super Over where it was the Kings who emerged victorious. Dinesh Chandimal and Isuru Udana starred for the Kings as they guided their side to a stunning victory.

ALSO READ | Veteran all-rounder Shahid Afridi to lead Galle Gladiators in the upcoming edition of LPL

Isuru Udana Super Over heroics guide Colombo Kings to emphatic win

Having won the toss, Colombo captain Angelo Matthews invited Kusal Perera's side to bat first. The Tuskers skipper led from the front as he along with his opening partners Rahmanullah Gurbaaz got their side off to a flyer. The duo added a whopping 79 runs at the end of the powerplay. Perera and Gurbaaz didn't run the scoring rate fall as they kept attacking the Colombo bowlers.

Courtesy of a 22-ball 53 by Gurbaaz, 52-ball 87 by Perera and a couple of quick cameos by Kusal Mendis and Asela Gunaratne, the Tuskers posted a mammoth 219/3 in their 20 overs. In response, Chandimal played a match-winning knock of 80 off 46 balls while Udana contributed with a 12-ball 34 at the end which helped Colombo tie the game.

ALSO READ | Andre Russell to skip Lanka Premier League after backlash over ignoring national duty?

The winner of the LPL 2020 tournament was now to be determined by a Super Over. The Colombo vs Kandy Super Over didn't disappoint as runs were scored in abundance by both sides. Batting first, the Colombo Kings posted 16/1 in the Super Over. Andre Russell and Matthews did the scoring in the Super Over after Udana got out for a golden duck. In response, the Tuskers could only manage to score 12 as Udana once again delivered with the ball.

Here are the highlights of the Colombo vs Kandy Super Over

Meanwhile, the action of in LPL 2020 now shifts to Match 2 where Jaffna Stallions will take in Galle Gladiators on Friday, November 27 at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium in Hambantota. The match will commence at 8:00 PM (IST).

ALSO READ | JS vs GG Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Lanka Premier League 2020 live

JS vs GG live streaming details

The LPL 2020 matches will be broadcasted live on the Sony Sports Network in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Nepal, Bhutan and the Maldives. Fans in India will be able to access the LPL 2020 live streaming on the Sony LIV app and website. For JS vs GG live scores, in-match highlights and other updates, one can keep tabs on the social media accounts of the Lanka Premier League, the Stallions and the Gladiators. The match will begin at 8:00 PM IST on Friday.

ALSO READ | Shahid Afridi 'misses flight' to Sri Lanka, gives Twitter update on LPL 2020 participation

SOURCE: LPL 2020

Also Read | IPL 2020 RCB Full Squad

Also Read | IPL 2020 RCB Schedule

Also Read | IPL 2020 RCB Team Preview and SWOT Analysis

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.