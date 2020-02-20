David Warner Urges For Respect From SA Fans As Aussies Return 2 Years Post 'sandpapergate'

Australia returns to South Africa two years after the sandpapergate scandal to face the Proteas in T20s and ODIs. Ahead of the tour, which begins with a three-match T20 series commencing on Friday, ace-opener David Warner urged the South African fans to have some respect for the opponents. This comes after the fans had booed Warner and Smith after it was found that they were involved in the ball-tampering incident last year.

'For me, it's about staying focussed'

Speaking to media on the eve of the first T20, Warner said that what happened during the tests two years back was "poor", but for him, it is about moving forward. He added that if people want to go to the game and carry on like that, then it is upon themselves, they have to look at themselves in the mirror. The ace opener also highlighted that at the end of the day the fans are representing their country as spectators watching a game of cricket and they wouldn't want teams leaving the country and criticising the way the fans behaved.

The left-handed batsman stated that he knows what is going to be thrown at him, however, for him, it's all about staying focussed irrespective of what the crowd is shouting. Warner also added that he has been well received by the Proteas' fans so far in the country.

Sandpapergate scandal

During Australia's tour of South Africa in 2018, in the third Test match at Newlands, Australia's Cameron Bancroft was caught by the television cameras trying to rough up one side of the ball with sandpaper to make it swing. Then skipper Steve Smith and Vice-Captain David Warner were also found to be involved in the incident and both of them later plead guilty. All three received unprecedented sanctions from Cricket Australia, with Steve Smith and David Warner handed a ban of one year from cricket and lifetime ban from captaincy.

Australia's Tour of South Africa

Differing from the previous tour, no Test matches have been scheduled for the upcoming tour as the T20 World Cup later this year remains in hindsight. Australia will first face the Proteas in a three-match T20 series beginning on February 21. The visitors will then battle the Proteas in three ODIs commencing on February 9. Coming off from a close defeat to England in T20s, the Proteas will look forward to bag this series to gain some confidence ahead of the upcoming World Cup.

