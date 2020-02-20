'Gabbbar Singh' Triggers Mega Bowling Action Debate, Calls Shaun Pollock 'most Satisfying'

Popular netizen Gabbbar Singh has triggered a debate on social media over Cricket. No, it's not about the favourite bowler or who was the all-time best. It was about whose bowling action was a delight to watch.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Gabbbar Singh (Abhishek Asthana) said that according to him, former South African all-rounder Shaun Pollock's bowling action was the most satisfying one to watch.

Don't know about you, but for me the most satisfying bowling action to watch was of Shaun Pollock. — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) February 19, 2020

Best bowling action debate ensues

After the cricket fan had made it clear that Pollock's bowling action was one of a kind, it was just a matter of time before other fans came forward to give their opinions which resulted in a debate. The bowlers that the fans backed were the pace sensations of the 90s and 2000s which included the likes of Shaun Pollock's countryman Allan Donald, former New Zealand speedster Shane Bond, Australian bowling megastar and multiple-time world champion Glenn McGrath and his team-mate, Brett Lee, ex-Sri Lankan great Chaminda Vaas, etc.

Mine was Alan Donald — Unapologetically Yours (@AlterFanaticHue) February 19, 2020

Shane Bond — Dhruv Sharma (@dhruuuv11) February 19, 2020

Brett Lee!! His action was just like you imagine of a lethal fast bowler — Rahul Lakhotia (@RahulLakhotia15) February 19, 2020

McGrath. Keep it Simple. — Kabir Kanjani (@andrewkabir) February 19, 2020

Shaun Pollock's illustrious cricketing career

Shaun Pollock ís one of the best cricketers to have played at the highest level for South Africa and was also one of the greatest all-rounders as well in an era which included the likes of Yuvraj Singh, Sananth Jayasuriya, Andrew Flintoff, etc. He represented the 'Rainbow Nation' in 108 Test matches and 303 One Day Internationals between 1995 to 2008.

What is special about the cricketer-turned-commentator/analyst is that he has taken over 400 wickets and at the time of his retirement was one of only six players to have scored 3000 runs and take 300 wickets in Test matches. He had led the Proteas from 2000 to 2003 but stepped down from captaincy after South Africa who were hosting the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2003 were knocked out in the group stages.

The veteran all-rounder has featured in four World Cups and has been a part of the Proteas squad that made it to the semi-finals in the 1999 and 2007 editions respectively.

