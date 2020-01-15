David Warner Eagerly Awaits Skipper Virat Kohli's Dinner Invite Amid Intense ODI Battle

After notching a brilliant century in the first ODI against India to lead Australia to victory, ace opener David Warner on Wednesday said that he was waiting for Indian skipper Virat Kohli to invite him over for dinner. Warner highlighted the difficult challenge that the Aussies face of playing against the Indian side comprising of Bumrah, Kohli, Rohit and KL Rahul and added that apart from the great battle he likes the on-field banter with Kohli.

'Got my phone waiting here, Virat'

In a video posted by IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad for whom Warner plays for in the league, the opener said, "You can play a different kind of game in a high tempo game and obviously it is a great competition. You got Virat, Rohit, KL Rahul. Bumrah is back so the team is really strong. Obviously they played a good game against Sri Lanka. It is going to be a great battle and I am looking forward to it and waiting for Virat to invite me over for dinner. Got my phone waiting here, Virat."

The former Australian skipper also recollected the video posted by him of his daughter saying that she is Virat Kohli. "That day for some reason, we were watching a replay on TV and Virat was playing and she came outside and started playing and she turned around and said, 'I am Virat Kohli' and I was like What? You watch me, you watch the other guys when we are playing around and you watch one snippet and you want to be Virat Kohli."

Furthermore, he cherished his bitter-sweet relationship with the Indian skipper and said that he thinks Kohli is the biggest competitor. "What can I say about Virat that I haven't said before. The biggest thing I think he is a competitor. The way he goes about it, you know he has got a humble nature about him but on the field, he is determined to always win it and has been passionate. Sometimes we headbutt on the field, we like the banter, we have grown up from each other from a young age which has always been that sort of banter on the field which is fantastic."

Warner reaches 5000 ODI runs

David Warner who has been in a red-hot form, reached 500 ODI runs in the first ODI against India on Tuesday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Warner became the third-fastest player to breach the mark behind Hashim Amla who took 101 innings and Viv Richards and Virat Kohli who reached the milestone in 114 innings. The New South Wales lad got the Aussies off to a great start in their chase of 256 runs and his helped side win the match without losing a wicket in the chase.

