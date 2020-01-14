David Warner Breaches 5000-ODI Runs Mark During Australia's Chase Of 256 Against India

Australia's ace opener, David Warner who has been in a red-hot form, reached 500 ODI runs in the first ODI against India on Tuesday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Warner became the third-fastest player to breach the mark behind Hashim Amla who took 101 innings and Viv Richards and Virat Kohli who reached the milestone in 114 innings. The New South Wales lad got the Aussies off to a great start in their chase of 256 runs. At the end of 9 overs, the Australian side scored 71 runs without losing any wicket.

Australia rattle India out for 255

Taking on Australia in the first ODI of the three-match series at Wankhede, India ended their first innings with 255 runs at the loss of 10 wickets. After being put to bat first by the Aussies, India lost an early wicket of Rohit Sharma and got off to a slow start with KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan stitching an important partnership. However, KL Rahul missed out on his half-century by just three runs and soon after that Pat Cummins bagged the wicket of Shikhar Dhawan who was the highest scorer for the Indian team with 74 runs.

Skipper Kohli came out to bat at number four, a position which he has come in at only for the second time since 2015. The change in batting order did not help the hosts as even Kohli departed early without having any impact on the game. Pant and Jadeja then stitched a partnership to steady the innings for a short while. Once the wicket of Jadeja fell while he was at 25, Rishabh Pant had a rather unfortunate dismissal at 28 as he fell to Pat Cummins.

Rishabh Pant suffers a concussion

Team India's first-choice batsman Rishabh Pant did not come out on the field after he suffered a concussion after being hit on his helmet while he was dismissed. The incident occurred in the first innings, as Pant was dismissed off Pat Cummins' delivery in the 43rd over. As the second innings began, an unfamiliar sight awaited the fans at Wankhede as KL Rahul took over the gloves from Rishabh Pant, who is now under observation.

