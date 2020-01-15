Deepak Chahar Labels His 6/7 Spell Against Bangladesh As A 'Dream Performance'

India's fast-bowler, Deepak Chahar's career has been ridden with injuries but sewed with match-winning performances so far whenever opportunities have knocked on his door. On Wednesday, he won the ICC T20I Performance of the Year award for his brilliant figures of 6/7 against Bangladesh in November 2019. The Rajasthan-lad who was scouted by former India skipper MS Dhoni for the IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings, Chahar has been effective in striking early in the game and earning a breakthrough.
Upon receiving the award, Chahar expressed his delight and stated that the performance was very special for him. In a statement to ICC, Chahar said, "I am very happy to receive this award. I would like to thank the ICC for this award and to the BCCI for giving me a chance to represent my country."
Furthermore, he added, "That performance was very special for me. I got an opportunity to play for India after a long time. Taking six wickets conceding only seven runs was a dream performance for me and will always remain close to my heart."
READ | Rohit Sharma Named 'ICC's 2019 ODI Cricketer Of The Year'; Ends Virat Kohli's Domination
ICYMI@deepak_chahar9 won the #ICC T20I Performance of the Year award for his brilliant figures of 6/7 against Bangladesh in November.— BCCI (@BCCI) January 15, 2020
Take a look at the video here - https://t.co/AbCyjfSnQC pic.twitter.com/noxRDjo0OA
READ | Kohli: Surprised At Winning 'Spirit Of Cricket' Award After Years Of Being Under Scanner
Deepak Chahar had showcased an outstanding performance with the ball as his six-wicket haul had helped India register a 30-run win in the final T20I against at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur on November 10. Chahar had a double delight i.e. apart from his six-wicket haul, he also bagged a hat-trick as well and gave away just seven runs. The pacer had finished with figures of 6/7 from his 3.2 overs at an economy rate of 2.10. He sealed the game as well as the series for India as he castled Aminul Islam with a beautiful toe-crusher. Meanwhile, Deepak Chahar also became the first Indian to take a hat-trick in T20Is.
READ | Twitter In Splits At Virat Kohli's 'surprise' On Winning ICC's Spirit Of Cricket Award
READ | 'No Competition': Fans Celebrate As Rohit Sharma Is Crowned ICC's ODI Player Of 2019