Deepak Chahar Labels His 6/7 Spell Against Bangladesh As A 'Dream Performance'

India's fast-bowler, Deepak Chahar's career has been ridden with injuries but sewed with match-winning performances so far whenever opportunities have knocked on his door. On Wednesday, he won the ICC T20I Performance of the Year award for his brilliant figures of 6/7 against Bangladesh in November 2019. The Rajasthan-lad who was scouted by former India skipper MS Dhoni for the IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings, Chahar has been effective in striking early in the game and earning a breakthrough.

'The performance was very special'

Upon receiving the award, Chahar expressed his delight and stated that the performance was very special for him. In a statement to ICC, Chahar said, "I am very happy to receive this award. I would like to thank the ICC for this award and to the BCCI for giving me a chance to represent my country."

Furthermore, he added, "That performance was very special for me. I got an opportunity to play for India after a long time. Taking six wickets conceding only seven runs was a dream performance for me and will always remain close to my heart."

READ | Rohit Sharma Named 'ICC's 2019 ODI Cricketer Of The Year'; Ends Virat Kohli's Domination

ICYMI@deepak_chahar9 won the #ICC T20I Performance of the Year award for his brilliant figures of 6/7 against Bangladesh in November.



Take a look at the video here - https://t.co/AbCyjfSnQC pic.twitter.com/noxRDjo0OA — BCCI (@BCCI) January 15, 2020

READ | Kohli: Surprised At Winning 'Spirit Of Cricket' Award After Years Of Being Under Scanner

Chahar's T20I Performance of the Year

Deepak Chahar had showcased an outstanding performance with the ball as his six-wicket haul had helped India register a 30-run win in the final T20I against at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur on November 10. Chahar had a double delight i.e. apart from his six-wicket haul, he also bagged a hat-trick as well and gave away just seven runs. The pacer had finished with figures of 6/7 from his 3.2 overs at an economy rate of 2.10. He sealed the game as well as the series for India as he castled Aminul Islam with a beautiful toe-crusher. Meanwhile, Deepak Chahar also became the first Indian to take a hat-trick in T20Is.

READ | Twitter In Splits At Virat Kohli's 'surprise' On Winning ICC's Spirit Of Cricket Award

READ | 'No Competition': Fans Celebrate As Rohit Sharma Is Crowned ICC's ODI Player Of 2019