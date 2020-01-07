David Warner's Heartwarming Gesture During Aus Vs NZ Inspires Australia's Next Generation

Opening batsman David Warner starred with the bat in Australia’s recently-concluded undefeated home summer. Across five Tests against Pakistan and New Zealand, the left-hander amassed 786 runs including a career-best 335 not out. Prior to the home summer, David Warner previously made a comeback to the Test line-up in the 2019 Ashes. The opening swashbuckler struggled in English conditions but found form at home a few months later.

Also Read | Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers Are My Dream Wickets: Pakistan Pacer Usman Shinwari

David Warner’s heartwarming gesture at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG)

Australia recently faced New Zealand in the third Test match of the Trans-Tasman trophy series. During a training session of the game, David Warner was seen gifting his bat to a young fan on his way to the dressing room. Cricket Australia CEO Kevin Roberts took note of his heartfelt gesture and took to Twitter to applaud the cricketer. Check out the tweet by Kevin Roberts down below.

A cricket fan took this short video of @davidwarner31 inspiring the next generation at the SCG the other day. Dave also gave his helmet and gloves to children during the test match. They will remember these gestures forever. Well done Dave. @CricketAus #GivingBack pic.twitter.com/NVSWljAtrb — Kevin Roberts (@KevRobertsCA) January 7, 2020

Also Read | Sri Lanka 'safe' To Tour For England, According To Kumar Sangakkara

Aus vs NZ 2019-20

Meanwhile, Australia defeated New Zealand by 279 runs at the SCG to claim a 3-0 series victory. David Warner slammed an unbeaten second-innings ton against a depleted New Zealand bowling attack. Warner scored 111 from just 159 balls to register his third century of the summer and 24th of his career overall.

Also Read | India Vs World XI T20 Match Could Be First Game At New Motera Stadium

David Warner will now be seen in action as Australia will now face Virat Kohli-led Indian team in the upcoming three-match ODI series. The Australian team are scheduled to tour India for a limited-overs series between January 14 and January 19. The opening game will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Also Read | Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni Star In ODI World XI Of The Decade (2010-2019)