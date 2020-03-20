David Warner Withdraws From England's New 'The Hundred' Tournament: Report

Australian cricketer David Warner has made the headlines once again after confirming his decision to opt out of the new franchise league in England, 'The Hundred'. Although the main reason for the opening batsman to withdraw his name from 'The Hundred' is not due to the coronavirus pandemic, David Warner is keen on making himself available for selection during Australia's ODI series against Zimbabwe, which is set to clash with the tournament. Warner was one of the marquee names in 'The Hundred' draft held earlier this year.

What is 'The Hundred'? Has David Warner withdrawn from 'The Hundred'?

The inaugural season of the 'The Hundred' is set to take place later this year in July. The tournament in England & Wales is prepared to create history with its 100-ball per innings composition. However, reports claim that the explosive David Warner will not take part in the debut tournament of 'The Hundred'. The left-handed batsmen was assigned to play for Southern Brave in the tournament but will shift his focus towards his national team Australia to be available for selection in the ODI series against Zimbabwe.

David Warner withdraws from The Hundred, reports ⁦@ChrisBarrett_⁩ https://t.co/nEqIjX6PLt — Ali Martin (@Cricket_Ali) March 20, 2020

Will David Warner play the IPL 2020? IPL postponed

David Warner has announced that he shall take part in the IPL 2020. If fit and selected, not much could prevent David Warner from showcasing his talent for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2020 as captain of the side.

Out of Glenn Maxwell, David Warner, Pat Cummins and Steven Smith which were rumoured to miss the IPL due to Cricket Australia's restrictions, David Warner has made it clear that if IPL 2020 gonna take place he's definitely going to be part of it and play for Sun Risers Hyderabad. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 20, 2020

IPL postponed: SRH team 2020

The IPL postponed news has been a tough pill to take for fans across India. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, most sports all over the globe have been postponed including the IPL 2020. The IPL postponed news was confirmed by BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and the tournament is now scheduled to begin on April 15. With David Warner available, the SRH team 2020 would hop to add a 2nd IPL title to their trophy cabinet.

