Kevin Pietersen Trolled By Twitterati For Pure Hindi Tweet On Coronavirus Outbreak

Cricket News

Former England and RCB batsman Kevin Pietersen was brutally trolled by the Twitterati for his Hindi tweet on battling the coronavirus pandemic in India.

Kevin Pietersen

Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen has urged fans in India to take care after the outbreak of coronavirus in the country. In a bid to reach a wider audience, Pietersen tweeted in Hindi, with help from Sunrisers Hyderabad wicketkeeper Shreevats Goswami. The Englishman prompted fans to follow the government's directives to avoid the spread of the novel coronavirus. While he received admiration from some fans, his Hindi was subjected to a number of trolls on Twitter. 

Also Read: 'It's Real But We Can Fight': Yuvraj Singh Urges Citizens To Follow PM Modi's Janta Curfew

Kevin Pietersen Twitter: Former England batsman urges fans in India to stay safe from Coronavirus pandemic

Kevin Pietersen on Friday took to Twitter to advise fans in India to stay safe amidst the growing cases of the coronavirus pandemic in India. Pietersen, in an attempt to engage with a larger Indian audience, tweeted in Hindi, asking them to follow the government's directives. Kevin Pietersen asked the people to stay clever and wished them the best. Pietersen added that it was Sunrisers Hyderabad and Bengal wicketkeeper Shreevats Goswami who taught him Hindi.

Also Read: Suniel Shetty Has Special Reply To Kevin Pietersen's Hindi Tweet On Fighting Coronavirus

Kevin Pietersen Twitter: Fans ridicule England batsman for pure Hindi tweet on Coronavirus

Kevin Pietersen's tweet drew a mixed response from the Twitterati. While some praised Pietersen's Hindi, others thanked him for the wishes, and a few more trolled him pointing out his mistakes. Here some of the best reactions to Kevin Pietersen's tweet. 

Also Read: Marcus Trescothick Reveals 'headbutting' Kevin Pietersen In Lahore Hotel Party In 2005

IPL 2020 postponed due to Coronavirus pandemic

The growing outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic has seen the IPL 2020 postponed to April 15. The cash-rich tournament was slated to begin on March 29, but a call on IPL 2020 will only be taken after April 15. However, it has been reported that the Indian government has requested the cancellation of IPL 2020 to tackle the threat of coronavirus better. BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and IPL 2020 organisers have made it clear that they are ready to play to in empty stadiums or on delayed dates. 

Also Read: Kevin Pietersen Recommends Playing More Day-night Tests In The Future

