David Warner Woos Indian Fans With Funny Bollywood Post On Instagram; See Picture

Australia's swashbuckling opening batsman, David Warner, is known to be a fiery character on the field. Known to be a fierce competitor, the cricket wears his heart on his sleeve when wears his national colors and also when he leads the Hyderabad IPL team. The 34-year-old has used his social media effectively to display a contrasting side of his personality. The batsman once again bedazzled his fans with another fun post on his Instagram account.

David Warner turns into prominent Golmaal 3 star

While the cricketers gear up for the grueling upcoming India vs Australia 2020 series, David Warner took to his Instagram account to share a fun post for his followers. The dynamic batsman has gained immense popularity with his funny acting and dance videos on the platform, especially in India. In the past, the cricketer has turned himself into Prabhas from the 'Baahubali' series and Allu Arjun from the viral 'Butta Bomma' song. This time around, fans got to witness him as a prominent Bollywood actor.

The 'Golmaal' franchise has a separate fan base and has earned a cult tag amongst the masses. David Warner shared a scene from the third installment of the movie where he swapped the lead actor's face with his own in an iconic scene from the movie. The post left Indian fans in splits, and they applauded the left-hander for entertaining them with his fun antics.

After his exceptional performances as the leader of the Hyderabad IPL team, David Warner will next be seen in action in the much anticipated India vs Australia 2020 series. The Indian team dominated the hosts during their last visit Down Under. David Warner, was not a part of the series due to the infamous 'Sandpapergate' incident, is a part of the Australian squad for all the three formats this time.

Warner net worth details

According to gossipgist.com, the David Warner net worth figure is estimated to be around ₹74.40 crore ($10 million). The batsman has established himself as a mainstay in Australia's star-studded batting line-up. The major source of his earning comes from the compensation he receives for representing his country in all three formats. He has participated actively in franchise-based T20 leagues across the world. He pockets ₹12.50 crore per season for captaining the Hyderabad IPL team in the cash-rich league.

The 34-year-old has collaborated with several high-profile brands over the years. Some of the player's most notable brand endorsements include his deal with Spart Sports, Pepsi, Toyota, LG, ASICS, and KFC. The aggressive batsman lives in Sydney with his wife Candice Warner and three daughters. Candice Warner is a retired professional Ironwoman and has also featured in the popular reality TV show 'SAS: Who Dares Wins'.

Disclaimer: The above David Warner net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image source: David Warner Instagram

