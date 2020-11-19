PCB Expects Australia To Follow England, End 24-year Wait Of Touring Pakistan In 2022

The England cricket team is scheduled to tour Pakistan in October 2021 for a two-match T20I series against the hosts. The aforementioned fixtures are slated to serve as preparation matches for both sides for the T20 World Cup 2021, scheduled to be held in India between October and November next year. Interestingly, England’s upcoming visit to Pakistan will be their first to the country for an international assignment since 2005.

PCB, ICC confirm Pakistan vs England 2021 series ahead of T20 World Cup 2021

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan: "England's visit to Pakistan will provide a further lift to our passionate fans, both in Pakistan and across the globe."



The two T20Is are scheduled for 14 and 15 October 2021 🗓️



The two T20Is are scheduled for 14 and 15 October 2021

PCB Chief Wasim Khan expects Australia to maintain their FTP commitments in early 2022

The Pakistan vs England 2021 series is touted by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as an opportunity to open the gates for other international cricketing tours to their country. PCB’s Chief Executive Wasim Khan even recently stated that they now expect Australia to follow suit and commit to their Future Tours Program (FTP) schedule as issued by the International Cricket Council (ICC). As per the FTP, the Australian cricket team is slated to play an ‘away’ series against Pakistan in March 2022 which will comprise of two Tests and six limited-overs internationals.

While the Pakistan vs England 2021 series will end a 16-year streak of England’s international absence in Pakistan, a potential tour by Australians might prove to be even more pivotal for cricket fans in Pakistan. The last time an Australian side toured Pakistan was way back in 1998, i.e. when current national coach Justin Langer was part of their playing XI. However, several Australian players have had experience of playing PSL matches in Pakistan in the past few years.

PCB hoping for a rare tour by Australian team

England have confirmed their tour to Pakistan, will Australia follow suit? https://t.co/rGVoylrtcu — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 18, 2020

Australia cricket schedule 2021

The impending away series against Pakistan aside, the Australian team is now gearing up for their intense 2020-21 cricketing schedule. Their immediate international assignment includes hosting India for a full-fledged two-month tour. The India vs Australia 2020 series, scheduled to launch later this month, will comprise of three ODIs, three T20Is and four high-profile Test matches.

India vs Australia 2020: Indian players arrive in Sydney

