David Warner's Absence Might Force Australia To Break BIG 20-year-old Tradition In Tests

Dynamic Australian batsman David Warner sustained a groin injury while fielding against India in the second of the three-match series on November 29. Later, he limped off the field and did not take part in the remainder of Australia’s 51-run series-clinching win over the ‘Men in Blue’. Moreover, Warner injury has now ruled him out of the upcoming India vs Australia 3rd ODI and the entire T20I segment of the Australian summer, with all possibility of his absence to extend till the high-profile Test series as well.

Australian players train ahead of India vs Australia 3rd ODI

Australia train at the Manuka Oval nets as a thunderstorm approaches ahead of tomorrow’s third #AUSvIND ODI pic.twitter.com/tDr6ZHUbYt — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 1, 2020

Also Read | Ind Vs Aus: Fans React In Amazement To Steve Smith's Blistering 62-ball Century In 1st ODI

David Warner injury likely to bring right-handed opening combo for Australia after a long time

As clouds of uncertainty continue to loom over David Warner’s fitness, it is possible that the Australian team management will employ two right-handed batsmen as their Test openers, should the explosive opener fail to regain fitness in time. Interestingly, the move of appointing right-handed opening pair would break Australia’s 20-year-old tradition of having at least one left-handed batsmen facing the new ball in five-day international cricket.

The last time Australia opened with a right-handed combination was back in March 2000 when Michael Slater and Greg Blewett faced the new ball together. Since then, legendary southpaws like Matthew Hayden and current Head Coach Justin Langer fulfilled the openers' role as the Australian Test squadron ruled the traditional format for a major part of that decade. The mantle for the Australian opening honours were then taken forward by the likes of Simon Katich, Chris Rogers, David Warner among others in the subsequent years.

Also Read | Steve Smith Joins Himself In Scoring 5th Fastest ODI Ton Against India Yet Again: Watch

Joe Burns, who opened alongside David Warner in the entirety of Australia’s 2019-20 Test home season, is set to be one of the openers. Meanwhile, prodigious Victorian Will Pucovski might be given the rope by the Australian management to make his Test debut through India Tests. Both cricketers are right-handed batsmen, with the latter of the two currently enjoying a prolific Sheffield Shield season for his state side.

Justin Langer addresses David Warner injury

"I'm not holding my breath that he'll be ready for the first Test match" – Justin Langer on David Warner's injury. #AUSvIND LATEST: https://t.co/tObBj1jkp9 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 30, 2020

Also Read | India Vs Australia: David Warner Out For 3rd ODI, Entire T20 Series Against India

India vs Australia live streaming details for 3rd ODI

For India vs Australia 3rd ODI live telecast in India, fans can tune into the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX). Meanwhile, for India vs Australia live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI and Cricket Australia. The live streaming of the IND vs AUS 3rd ODI will be available for fans on the SonyLIV app. The match will be played at Canberra’s Manuka Oval on Wednesday, December 2 and the action is slated to commence from 9:10 am IST onwards.

Also Read | India Vs Australia: Virat Kohli & Co Docked 20% Of Match Fee For Slow Over Rate In 1st ODI

Image source: cricket.com.au

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.