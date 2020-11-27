Ind Vs Aus: Fans React In Amazement To Steve Smith's Blistering 62-ball Century In 1st ODI

Team India resumed international cricket for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic after taking on Australia in the first ODI in Sydney. The Men in Blue, however, endured a chastening return as Australia plundered the runs, taking the Indian attack to the cleaners. One of the perpetrators of the attack was former Australia captain Steve Smith, who registered his 10th ODI hundred.

IND vs AUS: Steve Smith smashes blistering 62-ball century

Australia got off to a blistering start on Friday, with openers David Warner and Aaron Finch putting on 156 for the first wicket. While Warner was dismissed, the Australian captain continued his good form and romped to his 28th ODI ton, to put Australia in a seat of command. Steve Smith joined forces with his skipper and uncharacteristically chose to take the attack to the opposition.

The 31-year-old got to his fifty in 36 deliveries, before an onslaught in the death overs. Along with Glenn Maxwell, Smith hit the Indian bowling attack to all parts of the ground en route a 62-ball century.

Steve Smith vs India: Netizens laud Rajasthan sipper's heroics

Smith's century vs India was the third-fastest century by an Australian, behind Maxwell (51 balls vs SL 14/15) and James Faulkner (57 vs India, 2013). Netizens lauded Steve Smith for his heroic innings online, which helped Australia race to 374 in their 50 overs. The 31-year-old had a point to prove after an indifferent Dream11 IPL season, where his Rajasthan side finished at the bottom of the points table. Netizens trolled Rajasthan online, with Punjab and the 2008 IPL champions enjoying a friendly banter after Smith and Maxwell's innings.

3rd fastest hundred by an Australian in ODI Brilliant from Steve Smith - 100* from just 62 balls @stevesmith49 pic.twitter.com/l3xzsorqf9 — Steve Smith Fc (@steveSmith_FC) November 27, 2020

Steve Smith's previous ODI innings against INDIA -

69, DNB, 98,131,105 (today)

Avg - 100.75 🤤#AUSvIND — ع (@aliya01_) November 27, 2020

India vs Australia 2020: Steve Smith ODI stats

Steve Smith has been one of the pillars in Australian batting line-up for most of the decade. The 31-year-old has amassed 4267 runs in 126 games for Australia, at an average of 42.46 and a strike-rate of 86.67. Smith has amassed 25 fifties and 10 centuries in his career so far and is only behind David Warner and Aaron Finch in highest active run-getters for Australia in ODIs. Smith has been in fine form in recent times and has scored plenty of runs against India in ODIs, having scored two centuries and two half-centuries in the last four innings against the Men in Blue.

(Image Courtesy: cricket.com.au Twitter)

