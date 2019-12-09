David Warner Posts Cheeky Birthday Wish For Tim Paine Ahead Of Australia Vs New Zealand

Pakistan series hero David Warner took to his Instagram to wish Test skipper Tim Paine a happy birthday. The Aussie Test captain turned 35 on December 8. Australia will now take on New Zealand in the first Test at Perth on December 12.

ALSO READ | ECB unsure of Moeen Ali's comeback in Test cricket after he was dropped for SA series

Warner points out Paine's inability to age

The cheeky birthday wish had Warner posting a compilation of Paine's pictures on his Instagram story and wishing the wicketkeeper a happy birthday. Warner added a caption where he said that 'seems to me that you haven't aged a bit'. The photos showed Paine from the beginning of his career and ranged till his current avatar as the Test skipper. Have a look.

ALSO READ | Brian Lara recalls mid-90s 'downward spiral'; urges focus on Cricketers' mental health

Australia annihilate Pakistan

Congrats to Australia’s men’s cricket team on a strong performance in Adelaide and (just as importantly) for embracing Nugget Rees as part of the team. @CricketAus #Humanity @AustralianStory https://t.co/Q4i9IlNHaB pic.twitter.com/1Zt7W25oi2 — Kevin Roberts (@KevRobertsCA) December 2, 2019

Pakistan vs Australia Test series was just another Australia show with Pakistan being outplayed in every department. Both, at the Gabba and at the Adelaide Oval, David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne knocked out the Pakistan bowling attack, while vice-captain Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, and Mitchell Starc took care of Pakistan's not-too-daunting batting line-up. At the end of the series, David Warner ended up with 489 runs in two innings and Marnus Labuschagne ended up with 347 runs in two innings. Mitchell Starc took fourteen wickets in two matches.

ALSO READ | Graeme Smith to become South Africa's director of cricket as crisis goes on

Another strong day for our Aussies led by that man Mitch Starc (6-66)!#AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/kLcmZUTuQQ — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) December 1, 2019

Australia will now play New Zealand in a three-match Test series which may be skipper Tim Paine's last home series as captain. Paine became the Aussie captain after former skipper Steve Smith was ousted from the team for a year, following the ball-tampering scandal. The first match will be played at Perth, starting December 12.

ALSO READ | Michael Vaughan backs Graeme Smith, urges Cricket South Africa to put him in charge