ECB Unsure Of Moeen Ali's Comeback In Test Cricket After He Was Dropped For SA Series

Moeen Ali has not been selected for the upcoming Test series against South Africa later this month. England had announced their 17-member Test squad on Saturday and Ali's name was nowhere to be seen. The all-rounder who was a part of England's World Cup triumph earlier this year witnesses a slump in form in the Ashes series that followed the quadrennial event. In fact, he was dropped after England's massive defeat against Australia in the first Test of the series and he had announced that he would be taking a short break from the game.

READ | Brian Lara recalls mid-90s 'downward spiral'; urges focus on Cricketers' mental health

Moeen Ali's Test comeback uncertain

Ed Smith, who is the selector of the English national team has said that the board is not sure when Moeen Ali will make a comeback in red-ball cricket. As per reports, former spinner and current managing director of England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) Ashley Giles had confirmed that Ali had missed the central contract for Test cricket on September 21 as he had taken a break from the game's longest format.

READ | Kieron Pollard or Virat Kohli? Skippers near mega milestones ahead of 2nd T20I

The ICC World Test Championship

The four-match Test series will be a part of both teams' ICC World Test Championship campaign. England are currently at the fifth spot having won two, lost two and drawn one in the five Tests that they have played so far with 56 points in their tally. They failed to win the 'Urn' against Australia but ensured that they had the last laugh in the final match and the series was tied. South Africa, on the other hand, are languishing at the bottom with no wins and three straight losses during their previous tour to India. The first Test match will be played on December 26 at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. Apart from the Test series, the two teams are also scheduled to play three One Day Internationals and three T20Is.

Here is England's 17-member Test squad for the South Africa tour:

Joe Root, James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Joe Denly, Jack Leach, Matt Parkinson, Ollie Pope, Dom Sibley, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

READ | 'Don't make a joke of yourself': Rashid Latif slams PCB on age-fudging issue

READ | Virat Kohli just 25 runs away from big T20I milestone; here's what it is