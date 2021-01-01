'Hitman Show About To Unfold': Rohit Sharma Gets Into Test Mode, Sweats It Out In The Nets

Putting an end to his much-awaited return, India's swashbuckling opener Rohit Sharma hit the nets on Friday ahead of the third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). The right-handed batsman was seen polishing his defence skills and stroke plays as he had a go at some throwdowns in the nets. Sharma looked fresh as ever and back in his groove during his net session which could be seen from the short video of the same shared by the BCCI.

Rohit appointed as vice-captain

The Indian opener has also been appointed as Team India's vice-captain for the remaining two Tests against Australia. Sharma will assume the role of Ajinkya Rahane's deputy taking over the duties from Cheteshwar Pujara. The decision also means that Rohit Sharma is set to feature in the playing XI for the third Test at the SCG.

READ | India Vs Australia: 'Yorker King' T Natarajan To Replace Injured Umesh Yadav In Test Squad

The board has also included T Natarajan into the squad to replace Umesh Yadav, who has been ruled out of the series. Yadav had sustained an injury in the first innings of the Boxing Day Test at MCG and has been sent to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru for rehab.

READ | 'No One Should Dare To Write Off The Indian Cricket Team Ever': Kaif Thunders Post MCG Win

SCG gets nod to host 3rd Test

Clearing the cloud of doubt over the occasion for the third Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy, Cricket Australia has confirmed that the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) will host the third Test of the series, as per the schedule. The rising number of COVID-19 cases had cast a doubt on the SCG playing the host for the annual pink Test, putting the national cricket board on high alert. However, officials have affirmed that the COVID-19 threat has subsided enough allowing the match at the SCG to proceed as per schedule.

READ | Shardul Or Natarajan? Netizens Drop In Suggestions For Umesh Yadav's Replacement At SCG

India level series at the MCG

Staging a gutsy comeback in the second Test after the Adelaide rout, the touring Indian party without several key players defeated the Australians by 8 wickets to level the Test series 1-1 on Tuesday. The Indian bowlers worked in tandem to bundle the Aussies out for just 200 in their second innings as the batsmen just had to chase a paltry total of 70 which they did in style.

READ | Ricky Ponting Recalls How Brian Lara Made His Mind Games Look Ordinary During Test Match

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.