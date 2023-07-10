David Warner's Wife Cryptic Instagram Post, Ignites Retirement Rumours

David Warner hasn't had the desired Ashes series as the Australian has failed to live up to the expectations. The 36 year old has been an undisputed choice in the opening slot but his place could be in danger in the remaining matches. England reduced the deficit in the third match as they got the better of the Aussies by three wickets. The upcoming Fourth Test in Manchester would be a pivotal one given the weight of this Ashes 2023.

3 things you need to know

David Warner has accumulated over 8000 runs in the longer format

Warned was banned for a year due to a ball tampering incident

The Australian remains one of the most coveted batsman across the three formats

David Warner's wife writes cryptic post as retirement hint for his husband

David Warner's wife has been a constant supporter of her husband and usually travels with her husband when on foreign tours. Warner's inclusion in the fourth Test remains a mystery and his wife's recent Instagram post sparked more rumours.

Candice Warner wrote, "The end of an era for us touring with test cricket, it’s been fun. Forever your biggest supporters and your girl gang. Love you @davidwarner31."

Both sets of players will have time to rearrange their thoughts as the next match will start on 19th July at Old Trafford. Mitchell Marsh joined the starting lineup as a replacement for the injured Cameron Green and following his standout performances it would be hard to leave him in the dugout.

Read More: Jonny Bairstow's 'See ya, Smudge!' to Steve Smith comes back to bite him in Ashes 3rd Test

Will David Warner play the fourth Test?

Green is also likely to be a match fit before the fourth Test and the Australian management will have a tough headache to deal with. Pat Cummins said, “We’ll keep all our options open. We’ve got nine or 10 days now, so we’ll take a deep breath.

“We’ll go away for a few days but everyone comes back into it. Greeny should be fit for Manchester, we should have a full roster. So we’ll have a look at the wicket, have a chat and work out the best XI.”

Read More: Australia's 2nd Test victory could go in vain as ICC likely to impose MASSIVE penalty

Warner is likely to be on the flight to India for the World Cup later this year but in an interview with Guardian the Aussie opener had clarified the upcoming T20 World Cup could be his last. “You’ve got to score runs. I’ve always said the (T20) World Cup would probably be my final game. I probably owe it to myself and my family if I can score runs here [to] continue to play back in Australia. I can definitely say I won’t be playing that West Indies series. If I can get through this and make the Pakistan series I will definitely finish up then." Australia are currently 2-1 ahead in Ashes 2023 and could seal the series with a win in the next game.