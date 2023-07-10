Jonny Bairstow's 'See Ya, Smudge!' To Steve Smith Comes Back To Bite Him In Ashes 3rd Test

Facing Australia in the third Test of Ashes 2023 at his homeground, Jonny Bairstow made headlines for his send-off to Steve Smith on Day 2 of the match. Smith who made his 100th Test appearance at Headingley, was dismissed by Moeen Ali on Day 2. As he made the walk to the dressing room, Bairstow was heard giving a sendoff to the Australian vice-captain.

3 Things You Need To Know

England completed a successful fourth-innings chase to win the 3rd Ashes Test by 3 wickets

This was England’s first Test win over Australia since September 16, 2019

Following the Headingley clash, the Ashes 2023 series remains in Australia’s favour by 2-1

Bairstow handed the taste of his own medicine on Day 4 of the Headingley Test

England needed only four days to defeat the Aussies at Headingley, as they chased down a fourth-innings target of 251 runs. After starting the day on 27/0, the English side were hit by Mitchell Starc’s carnage of registering a fifer. One of the five wickets by Starc included the one of Jonny Bairstow, who was dismissed for five runs in only eight balls.

However, it was what followed Jonny Bairstow's dismissal that became a talking point for the cricketing world. As the 33-year-old made his way back to the pavilion, the stump mic picked an Aussie player saying, “See ya, Jonny”. Earlier on Day 2, after Steve Smith was dismissed by Moeen, Bairstow was heard saying, “See ya, Smudge!". On listening to this Smith replied, “What was that mate? Hey!". Bairstow then hit back with another reply, saying, “I said cheers! See ya later!".

All controversies unfurled during Ashes 2023

The Ashes 2023 has witnessed notable moments of tension between two of the iconic sides in the history of cricket. During the series opener in Edgbaston, England’s Ollie Robinson became subject to criticism for his aggressive send-off after removing centurion Usman Khawaja. The second Ashes Test at Lord’s says Bairstow got runout by Alex Carey as he wandered out of the crease, assuming the ball was not in play. With Bairstow stirring a frenzy with his sendoff to Smith on Day 2, fans now wait to watch will happen in the remaining two games.