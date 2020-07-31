Last Updated:

Not Just Rafale, Another Much Bigger IAF Plane Also Sets Suresh Raina's Pulse Racing

A day after congratulating the entire nation for Rafale induction, Suresh Raina has posted an Instagram reel video of IAF plane with a caption 'Jai Hind'.

Suresh Raina

A day after congratulating the entire nation for the induction of Rafale fighter aircraft in Indian Air Force, Cricketer Suresh Raina spotted IAF's C-17 Globemaster III transport plane and posted an Instagram reel video of it with a caption 'Jai Hind'.

The cricketer took to Twitter on Wednesday to welcome the addition of French-made Rafale jets to India's defence arsenal, as they landed on India's Ambala air base to join the 'Golden Arrows' squadron.  He called the addition of Rafale 'a glorious moment for the entire nation'.

Rafale in India

In a major boost to India's defence arsenal, the Indian Air Force received the first five Rafale Jets on Wednesday. The French-made Rafale jets were welcomed by Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria and Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief Western Air Command, Air Marshal B Suresh at the Ambala airbase. The jets took off from the Merignac airbase in French port city of Bordeaux on Monday and arrived here after covering a distance of 7,000 km with air-to-air refuelling and a single stop in the United Arab Emirates. 

The first fleet of five jets comprises three single-seater and two twin-seater aircraft arrived in India nearly four years after the two countries inked an inter-governmental agreement to supply 36 of the multi-role jets to the Indian Air Force (IAF) under a Rs 59,000-crore deal. All 36 jets are expected to arrive in India by September 2022, for which the IAF has been reportedly undertaking preparations, including readying the required infrastructure and training of pilots.

