DC Coach Ricky Ponting Reckons Loss Against RCB 'not The Worst Thing' Ahead Of Qualifier 1

Delhi Capitals Head Coach Ricky Ponting reckons that the defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Friday is not the 'worst thing' ahead of the Qualifier 1 against CSK. The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Friday defeated the Delhi Capitals in the last ball thriller courtesy of match-changing innings by Glenn Maxwell and KS Bharat. However, the Rishabh Pant-led squad qualified for the IPL 2021 playoffs as the top team on the points table and therefore, they will lock horns with CSK on Sunday in Qualifier 1.

In a video shared by the Delhi Capitals on its Twitter handle, Ricky Ponting talked about the loss against RCB and said, "We have played really good cricket right through first 14 games. If you look back at all the games we lost, you can probably say we could have won all 4 of those, so I am delighted."

"A loss at this of the tournament is not the worst thing that can happen. It gives us a chance to reset and make sure we are ready to go for the qualifier against Chennai. So, so far so good," added Ponting.

"We have played good cricket. The challenge now for us over the next week is to play great cricket."@RickyPonting reflects on last night's loss, positives from the game and league stage's analysis after #RCBvDC 😍#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 #DCSpecials @OctaFX @sofiteldxbpalm pic.twitter.com/JhuQyoCXyd — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) October 9, 2021

Ricky Ponting urges Avesh Khan to 'move on'

During the RCB vs DC encounter, Virat Kohli-led squad required 6 runs of the last ball of the ultimate over which was bowled by speedster Avesh Khan. However, Avesh bowled a wide ball on the last ball which decreased the margin for the RCB to 5 runs on the last ball. Then finally, KS Bharat smashed the last ball for six, sealing a thrilling victory for the RCB.

However, DC coach Ponting praised the speedster and said, "He has matured incredibly this season He was a different person when turned up for the first training camp we had in Mumbai before the first game. He was leaner, he was fitter, he was more confident, he was more outward than he has ever been and you could see he was ready to take the opportunity. So, he cannot be defined on one or two balls. He is one of the great bowlers in the tournament today and he has to move on from those last couple of balls in the last over," said Ponting.

(Image: IPLT20.Com/BCCI)