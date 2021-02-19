DC IPL 2021 Team: Full Squad After Shreyas Iyer & Co. Spend ₹11.25 CR At IPL 2021 Auction

The Delhi Capitals side showcased an inspirational performance last year to book final berth for the first time in the Indian Premier League's history. The Shreyas Iyer-led side boasts several T20 stalwarts in their star-studded line-ups. After having acquired the services of prominent players in the IPL 2021 auction, they have further strengthened the DC squad.

DC auction 2021: Delhi Capitals spend ₹11.25 crore to sign 8 players

After their most successful season in the cash-rich league, the Delhi Capitals think tank decided to stick with most of their core players for the upcoming season. The franchise parted ways with six players ahead of the recently concluded auction. The IPL 2020 runners-up, roped in a number of proven players of the format and will look to clinch their maiden championship title with the new DC squad.

ALSO READ | Top 7 Players Unsold In IPL Auction 2021; Check Full List Here

Former Australian captain Steve Smith became the first player to join forces with the Delhi Capitals team in the mini-auction. The star batter led the Rajasthan Royals side last year but was ultimately released after an underwhelming season. The Ricky Ponting-led team management has shown faith in the talented cricketer. The Steve Smith IPL 2021 price stands at ₹2.20 crore.

ALSO READ | Mumbai Indians Pick Arjun Tendulkar For Base Price; Management Hails 'beautiful Skillset'

The other notable names that the team picked up in the auction include the likes of Indian speedster Umesh Yadav, Tom Curran, and Sam Billings. Moreover, they have also added rising Indian domestic stars like Ripal Patel, Vishnu Vinod, Lukman Meriwala, and M Siddharth. It is worth mentioning that the team had traded Daniel Sams and Harshal Patel to the Royal Challengers Bangalore ahead of the auction.

Steve Smith IPL 2021: Ex-Rajasthan Royals skipper to be a part of DC IPL 2021 team

Sydney to Delhi 🛫



Steve Smith will come with a whole lot of anticipation, all of us and our fans will welcome him with a whole lot of love 💙#IPLAuction2021 #YehHaiNayiDilli @SteveSmith49 pic.twitter.com/ju9PuXmWvp — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) February 18, 2021

DC auction 2021: What is the price of the new DC players?

England fast bowler Tom Curran proved to be the most expensive buy for the side in the auction. They added two potent overseas batters, Steve Smith and Sam Billings in their side, who will add firepower to their already stellar batting line-up. While they purchased Smith for ₹2.20 crore, they signed Billings for ₹2 crore. Indian pacer Umesh Yadav will earn ₹1.20 crore for his stint with the Delhi Capitals side, whereas players like Ripal Patel, Vishnu Vinod, Lukman Meriwala, and M Siddharth will make ₹20 lakh.

ALSO READ | 'Dream Come True To Play Under Thala': K Gowtham On Being Bought By CSK At IPL Auction

DC IPL 2021 team: DC players for the upcoming season

Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin, Lalit Yadav, Avesh Khan, Pravin Dubey, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Woakes, Steve Smith, Umesh Yadav, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Ripal Patel, Vishnu Vinod, Lukman Meriwala, and M Siddharth.

ALSO READ | Sam Curran Ruled Out Of Remaining India-England Tests, To Return For Limited-overs Series

Image source: Delhi Capitals Instagram

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.