'Dream Come True To Play Under Thala': K Gowtham On Being Bought By CSK At IPL Auction

Hours after being bought by the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL auctions, former Punjab all-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham remarked that he is 'very excited' to play alongside former India skipper MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina. In a video message, the Karnataka-born all-rounder thanked CSK for showing faith in him and added that it is a dream come true for him to be playing with 'Thala' MS Dhoni. Gowtham was bought by CSK at the IPL 2021 Auctions on Thursday for a whopping amount of Rs 9.5 crores.

"Very happy to be a part of CSK. I would say it is a dream come true for me playing under Thala and with Raina bhaiya also. I am very very excited. Still nervous. Still shivering. At the same time, very pleased that the CSK franchise has so much faith in me. I would try and win as many games as possible," Gowtham said in the video shared by CSK.

CSK acquires Ali, Pujara

After having had a dismal performance in the IPL 2020, CSK looked to strengthen their middle-order as they roped in Moeen Ali and Krishnappa Gowtham at the IPL 2021 auctions on Thursday. Gowtham also became the most expensive uncapped Indian player at the auctions. Meanwhile, England's all-rounder Moeen Ali, who put up his stellar batting and bowling skills on display in the second Test against India was acquired by the Men in Yellow for Rs 7 crores.

Dhoni & Co. also acquired India's Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara at his base price of Rs 50 lakhs. Pujara, who is a mainstay in Team India's Test squad, last played in the IPL back 2014 for Kings XI Punjab. During 2014 season, he had opened the innings for the Punjab franchise alongside Virender Sehwag and failed to make an impact as he scored only 125 runs off the first six matches.

Morris becomes IPL's most expensive player

South African all-rounder Chris Morris smashed all records on Thursday as he went under the hammer. The Proteas power-hitter, who played a T20 international back in 2019 and represented RCB in the IPL 2020, became the most expensive buy in the history of IPL as Rajasthan Royals acquired him for Rs 16.25 crore. His base price was set at Rs 75 lacs. Morris dethroned Yuvraj Singh and Australian quick Pat Cummins to become the most expensive purchase in the history of the tournament.

