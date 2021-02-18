Top 7 Players Unsold In IPL Auction 2021; Check Full List Here

The highly-anticipated IPL 2021 Auction did not fail to disappoint this year bringing in some unexpected turns and etching new records in history. While the IPL auction ended on a high for players like South African all-rounder Chris Morris who went down in history as one of the most expensive purchases at Rs 16.25 crore, it also came as a huge blow to veteran players such as Aaron Finch, Marnus Labuschagne and Adil Rashid who failed to attract any bidders.

Top 7 players unsold in IPL auction

Aaron Finch

Australian limited-overs captain Aaron Finch who was released by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) from their IPL 2021 squad earlier this year went under the hammer for a base price of Rs 1.5 crore only in vain as he failed to attract any bidders. Remarkably, the cricketer was not preferred in the first round of the auction despite earlier predictions that he would make it to either the Chennai or the Kolkata camp.

Jason Roy

English opener Jason Roy also found no bidders as he tried to make his return to IPL 2021 after pulling out of the cash-rich league last year due to an injury. He had been up for a base price of 2 crores following his strong form in his maiden season of the Big Bash League (BBL), only to find no bidders.

Hanuma Vihari

India's Test specialist Hanuma Vihari also failed to bag any deal at the IPL 2021 auctions. However, India's Test hero at the SCG took it in good sport and reacted by sharing a cryptic tweet. He had enrolled at the auction for a base price of Rs 50 lakhs.

LOL 😂 — Hanuma vihari (@Hanumavihari) February 18, 2021

Alex Hales

England's opening batsman Alex Hales was also left high and dry after he once again went unsold in the IPL auction for the second consecutive time in a row. He had been on the auction for a base price of Rs 1.5 crores.

Adil Rashid

England's Adil Rashid being left unsold at a base price of Rs 1.50 crore drew in the wrath of veteran Michael Vaughan who called him the best at T20 format along with Afghanistan's Rashid Khan.

How Adil Rashid doesn’t get a big IPL deal is beyond me !!!!! Why don’t the franchises go for him !?? With @rashidkhan_19 he is the best at the T20 format !!! Don’t get it ... #IPLAuction2021 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 18, 2021

Marnus Labuschagne

Australia's Marnus Labuschagne who had recently expressed his desire to play in the extravagant league was also left without bidders after he was left unsold at a base price of Rs 1 crore.

Corey Anderson

New Zealand all-rounder Corey Anderson was another unsold surprise after he failed to draw in franchises after being placed at a base price of Rs 75 lakhs. Notably, the cricketer, who once held the record for fastest ODI hundred had retired from international cricket last year in December to sign up a deal with USA's Major League Cricket (MLC).

Here is a list of all the players unsold in IPL 2021 Auction

Alex Hales (Base price INR 1.50 crore)

Jason Roy (Base price INR 2 crore)

Evin Lewis (Base price INR 1 crore)

Aaron Finch (Base price INR 1 crore)

Hanuma Vihari (Base price INR 1 crore)

Glenn Phillips (Base price 50 lac)

Alex Carey (Base price 1.50 crore)

Kusal Perera (Base price INR 50 lac)

Sheldon Cottrell (Base price INR 1 crore)

Adil Rashid (Base price INR 1.50 crore)

Rahul Sharma (base price INR 50 lac)

Ish Sodhi (Base price INR 50 lac)

Qais Ahmad (Base price 50 lac)

Himanshu Rana (Base price INR 20 lac)

Gahlaut Singh (Base price INR 20 lac)

Atit Sheth (Base price INR 20 lac)

Himmat Singh (Base price INR 20 lac)

Vishnu Solanki (Base price INR 20 lac)

Ayush Badoni (Base price INR 20 lac)

Vivek Singh (Base price INR 20 lac)

Avi Barot (Base price INR 20 lac)

Kedar Devdhar (Base price INR 20 lac)

Ankit Rajpoot (Base price INR 30 lac)

Mujtaba Yousuf (Base price INR 20 lac)

Kuldeep Sen (Base price INR 20 lac)

Tushar Deshpande (Base price INR 20 lac)

Karanveer Singh (Base price INR 20 lac)

Sandeep Lamichhane (Base price INR 40 lac)

Sudhesan Midhun (Base price INR 20 lac)

Tejas Baroka (Base price INR 20 lac)

Rovman Powell (Base price INR 50 lac)

Shaun Marsh (Base price INR 1.50 crore)

Corey Anderson (Base price INR 75 lac)

Devon Conway (Base price INR 50 lac)

Darren Bravo (Base price INR 75 lac)

Rassie van der Dussen (Base price INR 50 lac)

Martin Guptill (Base price INR 50 lac)

Gurkeerat Singh (Base price INR 50 lac)

Marnus Labuschagne (Base price INR 1 crore)

Varun Aaron (Base price INR 50 lac)

Oshane Thomas (Base price INR 50 lac)

Mohit Sharma (Base price INR 50 lac)

Billy Stanlake (Base price INR 1 crore)

Mitchell McClenaghan (Base price INR 50 lac)

Jason Behrendorff (Base price INR 1 crore)

Naveen Ul Haq (Base price INR 50 lac)

Karan Sharma (Base price INR 20 lac)

KL Shrijith (Base price INR 20 lac)

Ben Dwarshuis (Base price INR 30 lac)

G Periyasamy (Base price INR 30 lac)

Thisara Perera (Base price INR 50 lac)

Ben McDermott (Base price INR 50 lac)

Matthew Wade (Base price INR 1 crore)

Sean Abbott (Base price INR 50 lac)

Siddhesh Lad (Base price INR 20 lac)

Tajinder Singh (Base price INR 20 lac)

Prerak Mankad (Base price INR 20 lac)

Josh Inglis (Base price INR 20 lac)

Simarjeet Singh (Base price INR 20 lac)

Scott Kuggeleijn (Base price INR 50 lac)

Wayne Parnell (Base price INR 50 lac)

Reece Topley (Base price INR 50 lac)

Chris Green (Base price INR 30 lac)

Isuru Udana (Base price INR 50 lac)

George Linde (Base price INR 50 lac)

Chaitanya Bishnoi (Base price INR 20 lac)

Ajay Dev Goud (Base price INR 20 lac)

Jack Wildermuth (Base price INR 50 lac)

Harsh Tyagi (Base price INR 20 lac)

Gerald Coetzee (Base price INR 20 lac)

Tim David (Base price INR 20 lac)

