Top 7 Players Unsold In IPL Auction 2021; Check Full List Here

The highly-anticipated IPL 2021 Auction did not fail to disappoint this year bringing in some unexpected turns and etching new records in history. While the IPL auction ended on a high for players like South African all-rounder Chris Morris who went down in history as one of the most expensive purchases at Rs 16.25 crore, it also came as a huge blow to veteran players such as Aaron Finch, Marnus Labuschagne and Adil Rashid who failed to attract any bidders.
Australian limited-overs captain Aaron Finch who was released by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) from their IPL 2021 squad earlier this year went under the hammer for a base price of Rs 1.5 crore only in vain as he failed to attract any bidders. Remarkably, the cricketer was not preferred in the first round of the auction despite earlier predictions that he would make it to either the Chennai or the Kolkata camp.
English opener Jason Roy also found no bidders as he tried to make his return to IPL 2021 after pulling out of the cash-rich league last year due to an injury. He had been up for a base price of 2 crores following his strong form in his maiden season of the Big Bash League (BBL), only to find no bidders.
India's Test specialist Hanuma Vihari also failed to bag any deal at the IPL 2021 auctions. However, India's Test hero at the SCG took it in good sport and reacted by sharing a cryptic tweet. He had enrolled at the auction for a base price of Rs 50 lakhs.
LOL 😂— Hanuma vihari (@Hanumavihari) February 18, 2021
England's opening batsman Alex Hales was also left high and dry after he once again went unsold in the IPL auction for the second consecutive time in a row. He had been on the auction for a base price of Rs 1.5 crores.
England's Adil Rashid being left unsold at a base price of Rs 1.50 crore drew in the wrath of veteran Michael Vaughan who called him the best at T20 format along with Afghanistan's Rashid Khan.
How Adil Rashid doesn’t get a big IPL deal is beyond me !!!!! Why don’t the franchises go for him !?? With @rashidkhan_19 he is the best at the T20 format !!! Don’t get it ... #IPLAuction2021— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 18, 2021
Australia's Marnus Labuschagne who had recently expressed his desire to play in the extravagant league was also left without bidders after he was left unsold at a base price of Rs 1 crore.
New Zealand all-rounder Corey Anderson was another unsold surprise after he failed to draw in franchises after being placed at a base price of Rs 75 lakhs. Notably, the cricketer, who once held the record for fastest ODI hundred had retired from international cricket last year in December to sign up a deal with USA's Major League Cricket (MLC).
